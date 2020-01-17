How the Obamas set up a media empire in two years

The Obamas take over the media.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Suffice it to say that the Obamas are doing pretty well these days. The former president and first lady have wasted no time in establishing their legacy after the White House, and just a few years after leaving office, Barack and Michelle Obama face a growing multimedia empire.

There was an unprecedented $ 65 million book deal with Penguin Random House, combined with the massive arena tour to promote Michelle’s record-breaking memoir becoming. There’s also the multi-year content deal with Netflix, a podcast deal with Spotify, and the couple’s own production company, Higher Ground Productions.

Although Obama’s success may not be surprising given the couples’ long-standing popularity, it is very impressive. As Joe Pompeo noted for the Vanity Fair, part of the success is due in part to luck. The Obamas left the office and entered the media room when the streaming wars pushed up prices for content across platforms. All leading media players such as Apple, Amazon and HBO reportedly wanted a piece of the former first pair.

“They have great taste, access to the best talent, and global sales,” HBO former managing director Richard Plepler told Pompeo. “If you have all three, it is not difficult to see that they are successful. I would bet on them.”

Of course, there are more cynical views of Obama’s rapid rise in the media, with most focusing on the big paychecks that came with it. A Hollywood source who reportedly had a meeting with Higher Ground said to Pompeo: “It has the democratic halo, but there is this bourgeois element.”

In general, however, supporters argue that the Obamas are trying to expand their platform to promote the same values ​​of kindness and idealism that have long been at the core of the couple’s brand.

“These resources give them the opportunity to exert even more influence,” said Obama’s former senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. “If they are a driving force and can perform well and make money at the same time, we should hope for that from all the directors.”

Read the whole story at the Vanity Fair