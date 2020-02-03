How the odds for Wilder vs. Fury II have changed since the controversial draw

World Boxing News 02.03.2020

Wilder Against Rage II: World Boxing News has been closely monitoring UK odds for Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury since the couple decided to face each other in summer 2018.

At that time, and since Fury had been out of action for so long, Wilder was initially the favorite for the win. Fast forward until after their first meeting, which ended in a draw, Fury then turned the tables.

Wilder shot down Dominic Breazeale the following April before Fury defeated Tom Schwarz in June. “The Bronze Bomber” was brought to the fore again.

In September 2019, Fury defeated Otto Wallin, which could easily have been a defeat given the severity of a cut the Swede had suffered during the competition in Las Vegas.

The outsider remained angry until the chances were refreshed a month later. Surprisingly, Fury was again the favorite for betting in the UK and has remained so to this day.

The opportunities in the United States are closer together and can hardly be separated because it is a real 50:50 fight, which many believe can only be done in one of two ways.

Either Fury manages the distance and wins most rounds due to his superior boxing skills, or Wilder catches him inevitably and ends the fight before the last bell.

Bovada reports on various stretches of the event, which takes place in the MGM Grand on the world-famous Strip, live on FOX and ESPN PPV.

TICKETS & INFO

The long awaited rematch of the heavyweight titans is imminent. Undefeated WBC Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” The wilder and undefeated world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will be live on Saturday, February 22nd, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint game by FOX Sports its rivalry continues PPV & ESPN + PPV.

Savage vs. Fury II has been eagerly awaited since its first meeting. Wilder retained his title through a split draw after Fury miraculously rose after a knockout in round 12 to end the fight. It’s one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has increased historical stakes in the February 22 rematch.