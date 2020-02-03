BROOKLYN, New York – It is the dream of every actor to win an Oscar in Hollywood, but the trophy for the ultimate film is prepared and plated in Brooklyn.

Epner Technology has “dressed” the Oscar statuette in Laser Gold since 2016.

Polich Tallix at Rock Tavern NY, about two hours from town, creates the statues, then Epner Technology is suitable for Oscar in Laser Gold, initially developed Laser Gold for Xerox and then changed the process for NASA Spacecraft.

The Oscars chose Epner Technology in 2016 to help restore Statues to their original art form and legendary luster.

Laser Gold, deposited by electroplating, is 24 kt pure gold which is also three times harder than ordinary pure gold.

Dave Epner, President of Epner Technology, accompanied Sandy Kenyon throughout the process.

