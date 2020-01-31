How the Patriots pushed the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – By beating the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game, the Patriots first hit Kansas City and Damien Williams ran back a few blocks.

Williams planned to be in Atlanta, where Super Bowl LIII would soon be played, the next few weeks anyway. But instead of running and cutting at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, or posing for the official team photo days before the kick-off, or living in a luxury team hotel, he stayed in the street. Occasionally he stared from a distance at the ultramodern arena.

The same thoughts ran through his mind.

“We have to be in this stadium,” Williams recalled. “There was nothing that said we weren’t.”

Over the course of 12 months the Pats drove him to the Super Bowl.

“I told myself then and said that we will be in the Super Bowl next year. And we won’t let anyone stop us,” Williams said. “Every man on that team that came back had that feeling. That’s why I feel like we’re here. “

For a man, the Chiefs universally agreed on a handful of things before Super Bowl LIV. Among them: the 49ers should not be underestimated on Sunday and their last two meetings with the Pats have been fundamental to their success. The victory in the regular season in New England in December aroused the conviction that they could beat everyone.

Regarding the loss after the season 11 months earlier, it ignited a fire that lasted until they could play for the right to reach the Super Bowl again.

“It was pretty bad to get so close last year and knowing that you have to go through training camp, you have to go through 17 more weeks of football, you have to go through two rounds of play-offs to go to the AFC championship,” said Kansas City left tackle Erich Fisher. “I just think we were bound and determined to do what we had to do to get here now.”

In last year’s AFC title game, Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was in the front row for Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard, clinching touchdown that pushed the Patriots into Super Bowl LIII. He found himself at the receiving end of James Develin’s block that Burkhead was paving the way to cross the goal line. Ragland still remembers well, even when he insists that he has passed the defeat.

“It has driven me a lot,” Ragland said. “I have placed myself in the best possible position to come back, the best form that comes in, to help my team win. I feel like we did that. “

Perhaps appropriate, Kansas City must now overcome the NFC’s best hasty attack to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years. Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback from San Francisco, famously succeeded eight times in the NFC title game two weeks ago, leaning heavily on his running competition to roll the Vikings and the Packers in the late season. Just like the punishment Patriots placed on Kansas City a year ago, the 49ers relentlessly shot Green Bay on the ground, nearly 300 rushes in the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo is of course the strongest remaining Patriot band with Super Bowl LIV. Once seen as the heir in Foxboro, he has now replaced Brady as the main obstacle on the Kansas City path along with the decline of Raheem Mostert. A year ago, Brady supplemented his own power-run game with several third and third pairings in the fourth quarter and overtime in the AFC championship.

Towards the end of the game, the Chiefs knew that Brady had defeated them just as much as the Burkhead touchdown.

“If you get chances to beat the G.O.A.T.,” Ragland said after the game, “you must beat him.”

Since then, the Chiefs have strengthened their determination and their running defense. Without a 17-yard Brady scrambling in December, Kansas City would have kept the Pats up to 3.7 feet per carry in the 23-16 triumph. Of course, the Chiefs held their ground when it mattered the most and hit a fourth blow to end the win with remaining seconds.

If they repeat Super Sunday performance, stop San Francisco’s hasty attack and deny Garoppolo in critical situations, the Patriots may have prepared the Chiefs not only to achieve Super Bowl LIV – but also to reach the finish line exceed.