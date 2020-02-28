How the Premier League table could modify this weekend – Arsenal concerns, Manchester United could overtake Chelsea, and Spurs could slip

Liverpool’s 1st title victory in almost 30 many years is all but verified, but there is nevertheless plenty to enjoy for in the Leading League this time.
Chelsea, Tottenham, Person United and Wolves are all battling it out for Champions League spots.
While there is a substantial relegation dogfight in our midst, with Norwich, Watford and West Ham all hoping to get out of the base three as we arrive at a very important component of the time.
We have obtained you protected for stay soccer this weekend as well with Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Bournemouth vs Chelsea, and Watford vs Liverpool.
But how could the table search occur Sunday evening? Making use of facts from sportsvisualized.com, we’ve taken a look at exactly where each and every club could close up after the next spherical of fixtures…
20. Norwich
Greatest achievable posture: 20
Lowest achievable position: 20
19. Watford
Highest possible position: 16
Cheapest achievable place: 19
18. West Ham
Optimum attainable place: 16
Least expensive doable situation: 19
17. Aston Villa
Highest possible placement: 17
Cheapest doable place: 19
16. Bournemouth
Maximum doable posture: 15
Cheapest possible posture: 18
15: Brighton
Greatest feasible place: 14
Cheapest feasible place: 16
14. Newcastle
Optimum achievable placement: 12
Least expensive doable place: 15
13. Crystal Palace
Maximum doable placement: 11
Lowest doable situation: 14
12. Southampton
Best probable position: nine
Least expensive doable place: 14
11. Everton
Greatest probable posture: 8
Cheapest attainable position: 13
10. Burnley
Best feasible posture: 7
Most affordable achievable placement: 12
nine. Arsenal
Best possible posture: nine
Most affordable doable placement: 12
eight. Wolves
Best probable situation: 5
Cheapest feasible situation: 10
7. Sheffield United
Greatest doable place: six
Least expensive doable placement: nine
6. Tottenham
Optimum attainable position: 5
Least expensive attainable placement: 9
5. Manchester United
Greatest probable posture: 4
Cheapest feasible placement: six
four. Chelsea
Greatest feasible place: 4
Least expensive doable position: 5
3. Leicester
Greatest feasible situation: 3
Most affordable attainable placement: three
two. Man Metropolis
Optimum doable position: 2
Cheapest feasible situation: two
1. Liverpool
Optimum doable placement: one
Most affordable possible situation: one