How the rain hit Australia’s eastern states after drought, heat waves and fires

Parts of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales have experienced some of the worst flooding in years when heavy rains washed over eastern Australia.

For countries that have been exposed to intense drought, high temperatures and the recent bushfire crisis for months to years, the flood has brought a welcome recovery.

In three weeks it rained more water on David Buckley’s farm than last year.

Queensland farmer David Buckley missed most of the summer crops on his farm due to the drought in Australia, but has seen more rain in the past three weeks than the year before. (AAP)

Since January, 220 mm has fallen on his 89 hectare property, 220 km northwest of Brisbane, which gives him and his neighbors hope.

This is a relief for many farmers in Queensland, as more than two thirds of the state is affected by a drought.

But they know that more is needed to break the droughts.

Mr. Buckley has seen friends and neighbors pack up and sell their farms over the past two years as their arid land paralyzes their income.

“You would wake up and it would be the same blue sky and 35 degrees every day,” he said.

“They tell themselves it will rain one day, but a day becomes a month, half a year becomes ten months.”

It was a stressful time for many in the south and west of the state, with successive seasons that are getting worse and worse.

Like Mr. Buckley, many farmers in the Western Downs had missed most of their summer harvest.

If it hadn’t been for a 160 mm downpour in January, his season wouldn’t have worked, Buckley said.

Much of the Australian east coast has been hit by record rainfall in the past few days. (AAP)

The rain break gave him the chance to plant 270 acres of millet, which is mainly used in bird feed.

“It is not raining money. We have to harvest another crop and wait half a year for it,” he said.

“I have to earn about $ 300,000 before I start making a profit.”

But Mr. Buckley said his community came together to help each other.

“They come together, make sure everyone is fine and they don’t have the suicide watch on their minds,” he said.

“It is worrying for some people, especially if they haven’t had a crop or income for two years.”

The rains have also had a positive impact on the country’s dam reserves. (AAP)

Meanwhile, the rain in Victoria brought relief to the coastal city of Mallacoota and other parts of the state’s bush-fired east, but normality is far away.

Victoria was spared the worst of the devastating storms that shook NSW.

Mallacoota was 10 mm on Monday, while Mt Delegate on the NSW border recorded 18 mm after 26 mm had dropped in the last 24 hours.

Despite the rain, the devastating effects of the flames remain on local communities and assessments for restoration and rehabilitation work continue.

Regions that had once dried up were filled in. (AAP)

Dr. April Armstrong worked in Mallacoota’s medical clinic when the city was hit by fire for a few weeks in January to coordinate local volunteers.

“The streets are now open so we have medical care, but Mallacoota is not returning to normal, not at all,” said Dr. April Armstrong versus AAP.

“The tourism industry is zero, the Caravan Park does not accept bookings, the local business people have no business and no money, and people have lost their jobs.”

She left town on Saturday after working in the medical center, which was open around the clock during the fires as a makeshift hospital.

“There are still fires between the Cann River and Mallacoota, the rain helped a bit, but it doesn’t stop the big trees burning inside,” she said.

Farms were doused all over the country – although the authorities said the rain was not yet enough to overcome the drought. (AAP)

After the burning of 1.5 million hectares, three fire complexes are still active in East Gippsland and the Northeast.

The active megablaze in East Gippsland currently covers around 650,000 hectares. While the rain did not flood Victoria, it increased the mood on the fireplace.

“The dampening weather not only provides the crews with temporary relief, but also helps revitalize and regenerate the forests in the burned areas,” said the Gippsland Office of the Department of Water, Land and Planning on social media.

The forces were on standby on Monday to clean the streets and remove potential dangers. The machines were used in fire-ravaged areas such as Orbost and Genoa.

Storms and showers are mostly expected from Victoria to Saturday.

In large cities, the flash flood left the suburbs completely under water. (AAP)

Further north, the NSW community of Robertson in the southern highlands received the largest falls in the state and has received 698 mm since Wednesday at 9 a.m. – 500 mm on weekends alone.

Castle Cove was the wettest area in Sydney at 456 mm since Wednesday. Sydney itself received 391.6 mm, the wettest four-day period since 1990.

Byron Bay in the north recorded more than 300 mm, while parts of the south coast measured 150 mm to 200 mm.

The downpours caused the dam levels in the Greater Sydney area to increase by more than 20 percentage points last week to stand at 64.2 percent on Monday.

The value of the Warragamba Dam rose by 17.7 percentage points to 60.7 percent.

The RFS also said that the rain had helped firefighters extinguish more than 30 fires, some of which had been burning for months.

Rain has been welcomed in some drought-affected communities in the southern plateaus, northwest and central state, but the Bureau of Meteorology says it will take longer to overcome the drought.