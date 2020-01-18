How the Scot and Alexa Bliss tag team was really created by WWE

Nikki Cross is one of the most successful stars recently added to the WWE main list from the UK.

Cross prevailed through NXT and got in touch with the fans as an unstable character. She is now one of the best female stars on SmackDown.

WWE.com

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss backstage at Raw in London

Her unlikely team with Alexa Bliss led the duo tag team to find gold, and the couple have stayed close ever since.

At a recent advertising pitstop in the UK to drive the switch from WWE to BT Sport, Cross talkSPORT explained how the team came about.

“As far as it was originally planned, I don’t really know,” Cross began. “But for us it was an organic thing. We just got together, we both wanted to work together, and we basically became good friends, both outside and on the canvas, and that’s how life began to imitate art

“When we got to know each other on and off the screen and discovered the different aspects of each other, we found that we worked really well and chemically bounced off each other, even though we had different wrestling styles and styles, so to speak, it creates this weird team that I think people just loved and had a connection with.

“And if you have that connection and if you feel emotionally connected and invested in something, it is very important that it stays that way. If something works, let’s examine it, let’s go. Let’s look at these girls who would normally never have been friends.

“They both met at a time when we both needed a friend and I think it’s so much fun. It’s fun. It’s fun for fans to see what happens when you bring these two girls together, and we’ve had great success. Our goal for 2020 is to achieve our second term as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and become the first two-time world champion. I really want to do that.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as Tag Team Champions

“Again, the fans really got to know me through the friendship and I think they got to know different aspects of Lexi [Bliss] that they had never seen before, and I think it was a wonderful way to get to know us better. I’m excited to see where it goes. Like I said, it clicked and you just got involved. “

Bliss is a multiple world champion, and Cross has only been on the main list for about a year, so there are a lot of stories to tell between the two women and beyond.