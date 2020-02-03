How the Trump administration’s attempt to perpetuate electoral fraud failed miserably

This article is part of TPM Cafe, the home of TPM for opinion and news analysis. The following was adapted from Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, And The Threat To American Democracy, by Rick Hasen, released today.

As the 2020 elections approach, we see an intensification of attempts to suppress the vote. There is irony in these attempts, which come after four years in which the arguments that such laws are needed to fight ghost electoral fraud have collapsed under the weight of the evidence. Even the White House’s own relatively high-profile foray into the swamp of electoral fraud fever has resulted in an inglorious end. President Trump created the “Presidential Advisory Commission on Integrity in Elections” in May 2017, but the following January he dissolved it, none of its work being completed. He never published a report.

The committee began to support Trump’s unsupported allegations of massive electoral fraud, which he advanced as the reason why Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election. Trump has appointed Vice President Mike Pence nominal chairman of the commission, but Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, vice chairman, was the engine of its operation. Kobach is one of the country’s leading public figures, claiming that electoral fraud is a major problem in the United States. He is part of a small group of public figures whom I have dubbed the “fraudulent group of fraud”, who built the myth of widespread electoral fraud that the Republican legislatures have used to justify harsh rules, which makes more difficult registration and voting. Kobach chaired the committee meetings and seemed to be dictating its agenda.

The collapse of the Pence-Kobach Fraud Prevention Commission was a watershed in modern history for the creation of myths about electoral fraud and attempts to suppress voters. For years, people like Kobach and Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation have told stories of electoral fraud based on anecdotal stories, innuendos, lies and accusations that almost never came to fruition. Most of these cheap speeches have not been the subject of cross-examination or rigorous study. The trial and commission fiasco changed all that.

The commission was unlike anything that had preceded it. After the 2000 election debacle that culminated in the Bush Supreme Court case against Gore, former presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford led a bipartite blue ribbon commission to find ways to improve the electoral process . After more problems at the polls in 2004, Carter and former Republican Secretary of State James Baker headed another commission. After long lines and even more trouble in 2012, President Obama created a commission chaired by his campaign lawyer, Bob Bauer, and Mitt Romney’s campaign lawyer, Ben Ginsberg. Each of these commissions was chaired by a prominent Democrat and a prominent Republican, with bipartisan representation and professional staff. They received expert advice from the best social scientists in the United States who were studying the elections.

The Bauer-Ginsberg Commission, aided by its research director, Stanford law professor Nate Persily, made a set of bipartisan proposals to shorten the lines at polling stations, ensuring the accuracy of the voters’ lists and ensuring that voters eligible will be able to vote effectively. It’s no coincidence that Brian Britton, vice president of world park operations and initiatives at Walt Disney World Company and an expert in queue management at Disney theme parks, served on the commission.

It was clear from the start that the Trump commission was different. As soon as Trump took office, his administration deleted, without explanation, government websites and research from the Bauer-Ginsberg commission. In May 2017, he announced his new commission to investigate electoral fraud. Finished the bipartisan balance: the republican Pence was appointed president and the republican Kobach vice-president.

The names of the commissioners were released over several weeks rather than announced at once, as was the case with the other commissions. Ultimately, four of the most notorious proponents of the creeping electoral fraud myth – Kobach, von Spakovsky, J. Christian Adams, former Justice Department lawyer and former Ohio Secretary of State Kenneth Blackwell – all joined . The Law Committee of Lawyers for Civil Rights has dubbed them “The Four Horsemen of the Suppression of President Trump’s Voters”.

Adams, a frequent Fox News guest who warned of the dangers of voter intimidation by repeatedly citing the actions of a “New Black Panthers” couple at a single Philadelphia poll in 2008, now heads the Public Interest Legal Foundation. Among its other activities, PILF published a report warning of an “alien invasion”, with an illustration of a “1950s-style flying saucer approaching bucolic Virginia”, and giving the names of alleged non-citizens on the electoral lists of Virginia. Some of these falsely named “non-citizens” sued Adams for defamation, and Adams apologized for settling the lawsuit. Blackwell was perhaps best known for his decision in 2004, which he then overturned under pressure, to have certain Ohio election officials reject certain voter registration forms because the applications were not printed. on sufficiently thick paper.

I myself received a cry from Adams in the documents published in connection with the litigation after the closure of the commission. In an email exchange with von Spakovsky and some PILF employees when the commission was founded, Adams commented on my earlier criticism of their work perpetuating the myth of electoral fraud: “Rick Hasen is a crude enemy activist … He is the central place of organization of our enemies. It will get very ugly towards me and Hans when / if we are appointed by the president to the Electoral Fraud Commission. “Logan Churchwell, spokesperson for PILF, urged Adams to” push “my” buttons “so that I become” “Sick that he is the oldest statesman in the eyes of MSM (mainstream media public).”

Once fully constituted, the commission included seven Republicans and five Democrats. Three of the five Democrats were unknown nationally in the area of ​​electoral administration. The other two were Bill Gardner, the secretary of state for New Hampshire, and Matt Dunlap, secretary of state for Maine. Some Democrats who had long regarded Gardner with suspicion believed their doubts were confirmed when he agreed to serve on the commission. Dunlap claimed that he had joined to watch the process from the inside, a position that several electoral experts, including myself, thought naive, but then played a key role in the fall of the commission.

We later learned from partially redacted documents, released through a Freedom of Information Act request, that the lack of partisan balance in Trump’s electoral fraud commission was a feature, not a bug. . Before Trump appointed members, von Spakovsky sent an email, which was then sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, setting out the arguments for excluding Democrats, academics and “mainstream Republicans” from the commission. He and Adams were offered commission seats soon after.

Once it started, the commission immediately encountered problems. Kobach asked staff to ask each state for individual voter registration records, including names, addresses, dates of birth, and social security numbers. Apparently, he wanted to find registered non-citizens by comparing this data to the Department of Homeland Security’s citizenship records. Many states have backed down.

Some Democratic officials expected the pairing process to be flawed and suspected that the work of the commission would serve as a pretext for more stringent federal or state voter registration rules. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla issued a statement that read in part: “California’s participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already refuted allegations of massive electoral fraud made by the president, vice president, and Mr. Kobach. The President’s Commission is a waste of taxpayers’ money and a distraction from the real threats to the integrity of our elections today: an aging voting system and documented Russian interference. “

Some Republican officials believed that the federal request was an intrusion into state sovereignty. Even before receiving the commission’s letter, Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said in a statement: “They can jump into the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a big state from which …. Mississippi residents should celebrate independence day and our state’s right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes. Colorado citizens began canceling their voter registration after the state agreed to respond to the request because they did not want the Trump administration to have access to their data. They felt they could use Colorado’s same-day registration policy to re-register whenever they wanted to vote.

Then there was the prosecution. Common Cause and others have sued the commission for violating the Privacy Act, which prohibits government collection of sensitive personal information in certain circumstances. The prosecutions ultimately led to the destruction of all electoral data collected after the dissolution of the commission. Other lawsuits have argued that the commission’s rules violate federal red tape reduction laws as well as various state laws protecting the confidentiality of voter information.

Maine’s Secretary of State Dunlap, one of the committee’s two prominent Democrats, has prosecuted him for violating a federal law governing transparency and fairness in the operation of presidential advisory commissions. He and other commissioners alleged that Kobach acted in secret and without the contribution of Democratic commissioners. Dunlap won and ultimately obtained several commission documents which he had not been allowed to see – which he then publicly released. Published documents have shown that even before joining the commission, von Spakovsky and Adams provided specific suggestions to Kobach and to commission staff (but not to its Democratic members) on the exact information to be asked of each state regarding its reporting practices. voter registration. The documents also show that the commission found no evidence of significant electoral fraud. The only plausible reason for the commission’s lack of transparency was the inability to find evidence to support the need for laws to combat non-citizen voting and identity theft.

The members only met twice. After their first official opening meeting in Washington, D.C. in July 2017, they met in September 2017 in New Hampshire, where they were greeted by Secretary of State Bill Gardner. At this meeting, Kris Kobach presented, and then backed down, his unsubstantiated claims he had made for the first time on Breitbart, that residents of Massachusetts transported by bus voted illegally in Granite State.

Another meeting was scheduled for late January 2018, but President Trump has shut down the entire company, accusing “endless legal battles at taxpayer expense” and the Democrats’ lack of cooperation. He did not mention Republican resistance or the suggestion of Mississippi Secretary of State Hosemann regarding local bathing spots. Kobach told Breitbart that efforts to find evidence of non-citizens’ votes would continue at the Department of Homeland Security, without democratic interference and prosecution: “The investigation will continue, and it will continue more effectively and efficiently … By throwing their food in the air, they have just lost their seat at the table. He told NPR that he would remain as “outside counsel” on the project. This announcement was quickly rejected by DHS officials, who said that Kobach would play no role. To our knowledge, DHS has not conducted any subsequent investigation into the voting of non-citizens.

A White House adviser, or perhaps Vice President Pence himself, told CNN that the commission was a “healthy show (s)” that had “derailed”. The counselor suggested that “the vice president’s team … should have viewed this assignment as a sandwich (hi) and treated like a book report … Avoid trouble, cite real cases of electoral fraud, resolve structural issues and technological, make recommendations and move on. “

The only rational conclusion to be drawn from the collapse of Pence-Kobach’s anti-fraud commission and another decisive moment, the Fish v. Kobach trial in Kansas, is that electoral fraud is extremely rare and that the fallacious allegations are likely to be used as a pretext to pass laws to make it harder for those likely to vote for Democrats to register and vote. Kobach rejected this premise, telling Robert Siegel of NPR after the commission collapsed that “the critics made a bizarre and frankly silly argument.” They said that by examining the issue of electoral fraud, it would cause state legislatures to pass laws that they believed would make voting more difficult. “

But it was Kris Kobach, meeting with Trump during the 2016 presidential transition period, who used false allegations of massive electoral fraud as the basis for recommending legislation amending federal motor voter law to allow states to require documentary proof of citizenship before voting. And the commission that Trump chose Kobach to head was designed to cover such legislation. A sharp-eyed AP photographer captured a photo of Kobach holding a briefing plan after his meeting with Trump that included this recommendation; a fine of $ 1,000 which Kobach subsequently received in the Fish case was for misleading the court and the ACLU as to the content of the plan. He had apparently modeled his proposed amendment to match what the ACLU, in a 2016 brief, wrote that the voter law should look like if it actually allowed Kansas to require documentary proof of citizenship before voting .

Fish and the work of the commission have shown that fraudulent non-citizen voting and identity theft were not icebergs, not even icicles. They were pools of water that evaporated in the sun from public inspection and legal review.

Unfortunately, the intellectual collapse of the myth of electoral fraud has done little to slow the pace of laws, adopted almost exclusively in Republican states, which make registration and voting more difficult. Instead, the green lights from the Supreme Court have accelerated the pace and deepened the scope of these laws, even though the lawsuits and the failure of the commission have undermined their premises, and even if some lower courts have rejected or softened some of the most extreme attempts.

In early 2019, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an “electoral fraud alert”, declaring that up to fifty-eight thousand non-citizens had voted in Texas, an announcement that coincided with the increase the voter turnout of Latino voters in the state. Right after Paxton’s announcement, President Trump tweeted, “58,000 non-citizens voted in Texas, with 95,000 non-citizens registered to vote. These numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. Across the country, particularly in California, electoral fraud is rampant. Must be arrested. Strong voter identification! @foxandfriends. Trump did not make any corrections when, as was inevitable, Texas quickly reversed its claims, which were based on flawed data. Early evidence suggested that almost none of the fifty-eight thousand people on Paxton’s list was a citizen.

Kris Kobach ran for governor of Kansas in 2018, barely winning a primary against serving Republican governor Jeff Colyer, who took office when President Trump appointed Kansas governor Sam Brownback, to an ambassadorial post. After public pressure, Kobach retired as secretary of state to oversee a potential recount of his own primary breed.

In general elections, opponents of Kobach tried unsuccessfully to get Justice Robinson to release the video of Kobach’s testimony in Fish v. Kobach, who, according to Kansas City star reporter Bryan Lowry, “shows Kobach to … appear uncomfortable during parts of the testimony, rubbing his eyes and crossing his hands as the ACLU paralyzed him with questions. The video had been broadcast in court, but the court only authorized publication of a transcript. Even without the video, Kobach lost the election of governor to Democrat Laura Kelly, raising the possibility that he could join the Trump administration on an immigration or voting basis. He seemed to be wasting his chance to become Trump’s immigration czar when he made ten requests, including 24/7 access to a government aircraft, visit privileges at the Oval Office, and a promise that the President would appoint him secretary of the DHS within six months if Kobach wanted the job.

As the post-truth 2020 election season began, there was no indication that the Republican drumming of electoral fraud could subside. Instead, more states have passed new laws to reduce voter registration campaigns in the face of high African-American voter turnout in the last election. Armed with a simple icicle, the purveyors of the electoral fraud myth, including President Trump, were ready to undermine voters’ confidence in the election by simultaneously convincing Republicans that the Democrats were trying to steal the election and by convincing the Democrats that the Republicans were trying to do it.

Rick hasen is a professor of law and political science at the Chancellor of the University of California at Irvine. In 2013, he was named one of America’s 100 most influential lawyers by the National Law Journal, and his previous books include Voting Wars, Plutocrats United, and The Justice of Contradictions. He lives in Studio City, California.

From Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy by Richard L. Hasen. Copyright © 2020. Reproduced with permission from Yale University Press. All rights reserved.