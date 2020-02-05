How the way you sleep can impact your health

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Do you sleep on your stomach, back or side? Which way is the best? Some sleeping positions offer more benefits than others.

Fetal position is the most popular way to sleep, as 47% of Americans sleep this way.

Although it gives rest to the spine, research shows that sleeping on your side helps clear the waste in your brain that can lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease.

Do you like your arms by your side? The log position helps reduce sleep apnea and reduces neck and back pain, but avoid lying on your stomach.

Although free fall is the second most popular position, it can cause lower back and neck pain, and more bloating and toning all night.

And your back isn’t safe either. The soldier’s position causes not only snoring but also thickening of the carotid artery.

This position is also not safe for women in late pregnancy, but it keeps the head, neck, and spine in a neutral position while being the best position for heartburn.

The bottom line is that science says that sleeping on your side is the best health position for most people.

If you are someone who likes the position of the log, place a soft pillow or folded blanket between your knees while you rest to relieve the pressure on your hips.

