how the Wenger gunners of 2003-04 spent a season without defeat – Up News Info

Whether it was the best season of the Premier League of all time is debatable, but the Arsenal team from 2003-04 will always be distinguished from the rest as the invincible & # 39;.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team broke the record for most points in a single campaign in the Premier League era with 100 points in 2017-18, and Manchester United also won the title with more than 90’s than Gunners got in his unbeaten career.

But none of those great teams can say that they have spent an entire season without losing a league match.

So how did Arsenal do it? objective We have compiled a complete guide from one of the most famous teams in the history of English football.

What are invincible? Who was the invincibility manager? Who were the main players of the Invincibles? What was the Invincibles team? What results have the Invincibles achieved? What did the Premier League table for the Invincibles look like?

What are invincible?

The Invincibles is the name given to the Arsenal team that won the Premier League 2003-04. The reason for the nickname is that they were undefeated in their 38 league games. They won 26 games and won 12.

Arsenal generally took a 4-4-2 formation, although it could also be labeled as 4-2-3-1 due to the way Dennis Bergkamp fell into the position & # 39; No.10 & # 39; between midfield and attack.

The team is mainly remembered for their attacking genius. Thierry Henry was at the height of his powers and placed second in the Golden Ballot vote in 2003 and fourth in 2004, and while Bergkamp was approaching the end of his career, he had not lost his brilliant movement or vision.

The left wing Robert Pires provided a secondary source of goals and scored 14 in the league, while Patrick Vieira was the heart and brain of the team from the center of the field. On the right, Freddie Ljungberg was a fierce box-to-box player who raised his game for the big occasion.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/a7/89/gfx-arsenal-2003-04-invincibles_1noz5fl5etsvk1wkuk4cp45opd.png?t=-138178163,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80

What is not mentioned so often, especially when comparing the Invincibles with the current Arsenal team, was that the Gunners also stood out defensively and allowed only 26 goals. Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure were a brilliant combination of athletics and intelligence in the middle, Jens Lehmann brought international class into the goal and Ashley Cole and Lauren were a dynamic full-back pair.

However, it was not only the quality of the staff, but also the way in which they were established. Arsenal looked more like Atlético de Madrid than Barcelona, ​​with Gilberto Silva and Vieira responsible for defense protection and Cole and Lauren did not allow their desire to attack and to overlap their duties in their own half. Pires and Ljungberg did not stay in the field, but they were expected to follow and dump the ball.

That commitment to defense made Arsenal an even better team in the future than their talent would suggest, as they were able to cope with the pressure in their own half before launching deadly counterattacks led by Henry.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/71/80/arsenal-invincibles_n86jw7eqakp314y2ccpezyyrv.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80

Who was the invincibility manager?

Arsene Wenger was the manager of Arsenal during his & # 39; Invincibles & # 39; in 2003-04.

After the victory over Leicester City that completed the undefeated Arsenal season, guardian writer Kevin Mitchell called Wenger the most cunning manager in the Premier League and “probably all football right now.”

Wenger had revolutionized not only Arsenal, but the entire division by introducing new training, fitness and diet regimes that forced managers across the country to follow their lead and demand more professionalism and discipline from their players. Gone are the days of victories celebrated with fatty food and various pints of beer.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/3f/14/arsene-wenger-arsenal-invincibles_12m8nfgtaeywv12b1bi4d34blf.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80

The French record of identifying players that nobody had heard of and transforming them into full international players was also unparalleled at that time. Toure was signed for £ 150,000 from an Ivorian club and became midfield and full-back in a central defender, while Ljungberg cost £ 3 million to Halmstads in Sweden.

The most flattering compliment you can make to Wenger is that it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s first real match.

His star has since fallen and withdrew to a minimum in 2018, putting Arsenal in sixth place, but in his first decade in North London it was a brilliant combination of tactical nous and cruelty, bringing together teams that played dazzling football and not They were intimidated by anyone.

Who were the main players of the Invincibles?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/35/58/thierry-henry-arsenal-invincibles_1s8eisgf1x0th13kamrl8yvblz.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80

Thierry Henry can rightfully claim to be the best player of the Premier League era. It is not the only star in the conversation and some claim that Alan Shearer and Ryan Giggs have done it longer, but only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the number 14 of Arsenal at its peak.

The Frenchman has been voted the best shooter of all time and scored the best 30 goals of his career during the undefeated campaign. Simply put, everything Henry did was fast; Whether running, shooting or passing, it was as if he could see and see things that were twice as fast as everyone around him.

As was the case with about half of the XI holder of Arsenal, Henry arrived in Arsenal with a much smaller profile than he had left and fought on the left wing during a solitary season at Juventus. Wenger, who had previously trained him in Monaco, paid £ 11 million to shorten his stay in Italy and made him a center striker.

His association with Bergkamp was the perfect combination of speed, skill and intelligence. With the tendency of the Dutchman to fall into the hole and Henry’s preference for leaving the left flank, they were brilliant to find space and the opposition centers were left wondering if they would follow them and be dragged across the field or left unattended.

What results have the Invincibles achieved?

Date

Matching

Scorers

August 16, 03

Arsenal 2-1 Everton

Campbell, Pires

August 24, 03

Middlesbrough 0-4 Arsenal

Henry, Gilberto, Wiltord (2)

August 27, 03

Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa

Campbell, Henry

31 August 03

Man City 1-2 Arsenal

Wiltord, Ljunberg

September 13, 03

Arsenal 1-1 Portsmouth

Enrique

September 21, 03

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal

No

26 September 03

Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle Utd

Henry (2), Gilberto

October 4, 03

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

Hyypia (og), Pires

18 October 03

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Edu, Henry

26 October 03

Charlton Athletic 1-1 Arsenal

Enrique

November 1, 03

Leeds Utd 1-4 Arsenal

Henry (2), Pires, Gilberto

November 8, 03

Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

Pires, Ljungberg

November 22, 03

Birmingham City 0-3 Arsenal

Ljungberg, Bergkamp, ​​Pires

November 30th 03

Arsenal 0-0 Fulham

No

6 Dec 03

Leicester 1-1 Arsenal

Gilberto

14 Dec 03

Arsenal 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Bergkamp

December 20, 03

Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Arsenal

Pires

26 Dec 03

Arsenal 3-0 Wolves

Craddock (og), Henry (2)

December 29, 03

Southampton 0-1 Arsenal

Pires

January 7, 04

Everton 1-1 Arsenal

Can you

January 10, 04

Arsenal 4-1 Middlesbrough

Henry, Queudrue (og), Pires, Ljungberg

January 18, 04

Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal

Henry (2)

February 1, 04

Arsenal 2-1 Man City

Tarnat (still), Henry

February 7, 04

Wolves 1-3 Arsenal

Bergkamp, ​​Henry, Toure

10 February 04

Arsenal 2-0 Southampton

Henry (2)

February 21, 04

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

Scallop shell, Edu

February 28, 04

Arsenal 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Pires, Henry

March 13, 04

Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Arsenal

Henry, Pires

March 20, 04

Arsenal 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Henry, Pires

March 28, 04

Arsenal 1-1 Male Utd

Enrique

April 9, 04

Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool

Henry (3), Pires

April 11, 04

Newcastle Utd 0-0 Arsenal

No

April 16, 04

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds Utd

Pires, Henry (4)

April 25, 04

Totteham 2-2 Arsenal

Scallop shell, Pires

1 May 04

Arsenal 0-0 Birmingham

No

4 May 04

Portsmouth 1-1 Arsenal

Kings

9 May 04

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

Kings

15 May 04

Arsenal 2-1 Leicester

Henry, scallop

What was the Invincibles team?

Do not.

Pos

Player

applications

Goals

a

G K

Jens Lehmann

38

0 0

3

DF

Ashley Cole

32

0 0

4 4

mf

Patrick Vieira

29

3

5 5

DF

Martin Keown

3 (7)

0 0

7 7

mf

Robert Pires

33 (3)

14 gt;

8

mf

Fredrik Ljungberg

27 (3)

4 4

9 9

Fw

Jose Antonio Reyes

7 (6)

two

10

Fw

Dennis Bergkamp

21 (7)

4 4

eleven

Fw

Sylvain Wiltord

8 (4)

3

12

DF

Lauren

30 (2)

0 0

14

Fw

Thierry Henry

37

30

fifteen

mf

Ray Parlor

12 (10)

0 0

17

mf

edu

12 (17)

two

18 years

DF

Pascal Cygan

10 (8)

0 0

19

mf

Gilberto Silva

29 (3)

4 4

22

DF

Gael Clichy

7 (5)

0 0

2. 3

DF

Campbell sun

35

a

25

Fw

Nwankwo Kanu

3 (7)

a

28

DF

Kolo Toure

36 (1)

a

30

Fw

Jeremie Aliadiere

3 (7)

0 0

39

mf

David Bentley

a

0 0

Four. Five

DF

Justin Hoyte

(a)

0 0

* Contains all players to appear in the Premier League at least once.

What did the Premier League table for the Invincibles look like?

Pos

equipment

PLD

w

again

L.

GF

Georgia

GD

pts

a

Arsenal

38

26

12

0 0

73

26

+47

90

two

Chelsea

38

24

7 7

7 7

67

30

37

79

3

United Manchester

38

2. 3

6 6

9 9

64

35

29

75

4 4

Liverpool

38

sixteen

12

10

55

37

18

60 60

5 5

Newcastle Utd

38

13

17

8

52

40

+12

56

6 6

Aston Villa

38

fifteen

eleven

12

48

44

4

56

7 7

Charlton Athletic

38

14

eleven

13

51

51

0 0

53

8

Bolton Wanderers

38

14

eleven

13

48

56

-8

53

9 9

Fulham

38

14

10

14

52

46

+6

52

10

Birmingham City

38

12

14

12

43

48

-5

fifty

eleven

Middlesbrough

38

13

9 9

sixteen

44

52

-8

48

12

Southampton

38

12

eleven

fifteen

44

Four. Five

-a

47

13

Portsmouth

38

12

9 9

17

47

54

-7

Four. Five

14

Tottenham

38

13

6 6

19

47

57

-10

Four. Five

fifteen

Blackburn robbers

38

12

8

18 years

51

59

-8

44

sixteen

Manchester city

38

9 9

14

fifteen

55

54

1

41

17

Everton

38

9 9

12

17

Four. Five

57

-12

39

18 years

Leicester city

38

6 6

fifteen

17

48

Sixty-five

-17

33

19

Leeds Utd

38

8

9 9

twenty one

40

79

-39

33

twenty

Wolves

38

7 7

12

19

38

77

-39

33