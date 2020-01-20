how the Wenger gunners of 2003-04 spent a season without defeat – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLaff68f26c1e4740c7cd6149c48af95a212%
Whether it was the best season of the Premier League of all time is debatable, but the Arsenal team from 2003-04 will always be distinguished from the rest as the invincible & # 39;.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team broke the record for most points in a single campaign in the Premier League era with 100 points in 2017-18, and Manchester United also won the title with more than 90’s than Gunners got in his unbeaten career.
But none of those great teams can say that they have spent an entire season without losing a league match.
So how did Arsenal do it? objective We have compiled a complete guide from one of the most famous teams in the history of English football.
- What are invincible?
- Who was the invincibility manager?
- Who were the main players of the Invincibles?
- What was the Invincibles team?
- What results have the Invincibles achieved?
- What did the Premier League table for the Invincibles look like?
What are invincible?
The Invincibles is the name given to the Arsenal team that won the Premier League 2003-04. The reason for the nickname is that they were undefeated in their 38 league games. They won 26 games and won 12.
Arsenal generally took a 4-4-2 formation, although it could also be labeled as 4-2-3-1 due to the way Dennis Bergkamp fell into the position & # 39; No.10 & # 39; between midfield and attack.
The team is mainly remembered for their attacking genius. Thierry Henry was at the height of his powers and placed second in the Golden Ballot vote in 2003 and fourth in 2004, and while Bergkamp was approaching the end of his career, he had not lost his brilliant movement or vision.
The left wing Robert Pires provided a secondary source of goals and scored 14 in the league, while Patrick Vieira was the heart and brain of the team from the center of the field. On the right, Freddie Ljungberg was a fierce box-to-box player who raised his game for the big occasion.
https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/a7/89/gfx-arsenal-2003-04-invincibles_1noz5fl5etsvk1wkuk4cp45opd.png?t=-138178163,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80
What is not mentioned so often, especially when comparing the Invincibles with the current Arsenal team, was that the Gunners also stood out defensively and allowed only 26 goals. Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure were a brilliant combination of athletics and intelligence in the middle, Jens Lehmann brought international class into the goal and Ashley Cole and Lauren were a dynamic full-back pair.
However, it was not only the quality of the staff, but also the way in which they were established. Arsenal looked more like Atlético de Madrid than Barcelona, with Gilberto Silva and Vieira responsible for defense protection and Cole and Lauren did not allow their desire to attack and to overlap their duties in their own half. Pires and Ljungberg did not stay in the field, but they were expected to follow and dump the ball.
That commitment to defense made Arsenal an even better team in the future than their talent would suggest, as they were able to cope with the pressure in their own half before launching deadly counterattacks led by Henry.
https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/71/80/arsenal-invincibles_n86jw7eqakp314y2ccpezyyrv.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80
Who was the invincibility manager?
Arsene Wenger was the manager of Arsenal during his & # 39; Invincibles & # 39; in 2003-04.
After the victory over Leicester City that completed the undefeated Arsenal season, guardian writer Kevin Mitchell called Wenger the most cunning manager in the Premier League and “probably all football right now.”
Wenger had revolutionized not only Arsenal, but the entire division by introducing new training, fitness and diet regimes that forced managers across the country to follow their lead and demand more professionalism and discipline from their players. Gone are the days of victories celebrated with fatty food and various pints of beer.
https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/3f/14/arsene-wenger-arsenal-invincibles_12m8nfgtaeywv12b1bi4d34blf.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80
The French record of identifying players that nobody had heard of and transforming them into full international players was also unparalleled at that time. Toure was signed for £ 150,000 from an Ivorian club and became midfield and full-back in a central defender, while Ljungberg cost £ 3 million to Halmstads in Sweden.
The most flattering compliment you can make to Wenger is that it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s first real match.
His star has since fallen and withdrew to a minimum in 2018, putting Arsenal in sixth place, but in his first decade in North London it was a brilliant combination of tactical nous and cruelty, bringing together teams that played dazzling football and not They were intimidated by anyone.
Who were the main players of the Invincibles?
https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/35/58/thierry-henry-arsenal-invincibles_1s8eisgf1x0th13kamrl8yvblz.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80
Thierry Henry can rightfully claim to be the best player of the Premier League era. It is not the only star in the conversation and some claim that Alan Shearer and Ryan Giggs have done it longer, but only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the number 14 of Arsenal at its peak.
The Frenchman has been voted the best shooter of all time and scored the best 30 goals of his career during the undefeated campaign. Simply put, everything Henry did was fast; Whether running, shooting or passing, it was as if he could see and see things that were twice as fast as everyone around him.
As was the case with about half of the XI holder of Arsenal, Henry arrived in Arsenal with a much smaller profile than he had left and fought on the left wing during a solitary season at Juventus. Wenger, who had previously trained him in Monaco, paid £ 11 million to shorten his stay in Italy and made him a center striker.
His association with Bergkamp was the perfect combination of speed, skill and intelligence. With the tendency of the Dutchman to fall into the hole and Henry’s preference for leaving the left flank, they were brilliant to find space and the opposition centers were left wondering if they would follow them and be dragged across the field or left unattended.
What results have the Invincibles achieved?
Date
Matching
Scorers
August 16, 03
Arsenal 2-1 Everton
Campbell, Pires
August 24, 03
Middlesbrough 0-4 Arsenal
Henry, Gilberto, Wiltord (2)
August 27, 03
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Campbell, Henry
31 August 03
Man City 1-2 Arsenal
Wiltord, Ljunberg
September 13, 03
Arsenal 1-1 Portsmouth
Enrique
September 21, 03
Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal
No
26 September 03
Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle Utd
Henry (2), Gilberto
October 4, 03
Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal
Hyypia (og), Pires
18 October 03
Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
Edu, Henry
26 October 03
Charlton Athletic 1-1 Arsenal
Enrique
November 1, 03
Leeds Utd 1-4 Arsenal
Henry (2), Pires, Gilberto
November 8, 03
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
Pires, Ljungberg
November 22, 03
Birmingham City 0-3 Arsenal
Ljungberg, Bergkamp, Pires
November 30th 03
Arsenal 0-0 Fulham
No
6 Dec 03
Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
Gilberto
14 Dec 03
Arsenal 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
Bergkamp
December 20, 03
Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Arsenal
Pires
26 Dec 03
Arsenal 3-0 Wolves
Craddock (og), Henry (2)
December 29, 03
Southampton 0-1 Arsenal
Pires
January 7, 04
Everton 1-1 Arsenal
Can you
January 10, 04
Arsenal 4-1 Middlesbrough
Henry, Queudrue (og), Pires, Ljungberg
January 18, 04
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Henry (2)
February 1, 04
Arsenal 2-1 Man City
Tarnat (still), Henry
February 7, 04
Wolves 1-3 Arsenal
Bergkamp, Henry, Toure
10 February 04
Arsenal 2-0 Southampton
Henry (2)
February 21, 04
Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
Scallop shell, Edu
February 28, 04
Arsenal 2-1 Charlton Athletic
Pires, Henry
March 13, 04
Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Arsenal
Henry, Pires
March 20, 04
Arsenal 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Henry, Pires
March 28, 04
Arsenal 1-1 Male Utd
Enrique
April 9, 04
Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool
Henry (3), Pires
April 11, 04
Newcastle Utd 0-0 Arsenal
No
April 16, 04
Arsenal 5-0 Leeds Utd
Pires, Henry (4)
April 25, 04
Totteham 2-2 Arsenal
Scallop shell, Pires
1 May 04
Arsenal 0-0 Birmingham
No
4 May 04
Portsmouth 1-1 Arsenal
Kings
9 May 04
Fulham 0-1 Arsenal
Kings
15 May 04
Arsenal 2-1 Leicester
Henry, scallop
What was the Invincibles team?
Do not.
Pos
Player
applications
Goals
a
G K
Jens Lehmann
38
0 0
3
DF
Ashley Cole
32
0 0
4 4
mf
Patrick Vieira
29
3
5 5
DF
Martin Keown
3 (7)
0 0
7 7
mf
Robert Pires
33 (3)
14 gt;
8
mf
Fredrik Ljungberg
27 (3)
4 4
9 9
Fw
Jose Antonio Reyes
7 (6)
two
10
Fw
Dennis Bergkamp
21 (7)
4 4
eleven
Fw
Sylvain Wiltord
8 (4)
3
12
DF
Lauren
30 (2)
0 0
14
Fw
Thierry Henry
37
30
fifteen
mf
Ray Parlor
12 (10)
0 0
17
mf
edu
12 (17)
two
18 years
DF
Pascal Cygan
10 (8)
0 0
19
mf
Gilberto Silva
29 (3)
4 4
22
DF
Gael Clichy
7 (5)
0 0
2. 3
DF
Campbell sun
35
a
25
Fw
Nwankwo Kanu
3 (7)
a
28
DF
Kolo Toure
36 (1)
a
30
Fw
Jeremie Aliadiere
3 (7)
0 0
39
mf
David Bentley
a
0 0
Four. Five
DF
Justin Hoyte
(a)
0 0
* Contains all players to appear in the Premier League at least once.
What did the Premier League table for the Invincibles look like?
Pos
equipment
PLD
w
again
L.
GF
Georgia
GD
pts
a
Arsenal
38
26
12
0 0
73
26
+47
90
two
Chelsea
38
24
7 7
7 7
67
30
37
79
3
United Manchester
38
2. 3
6 6
9 9
64
35
29
75
4 4
Liverpool
38
sixteen
12
10
55
37
18
60 60
5 5
Newcastle Utd
38
13
17
8
52
40
+12
56
6 6
Aston Villa
38
fifteen
eleven
12
48
44
4
56
7 7
Charlton Athletic
38
14
eleven
13
51
51
0 0
53
8
Bolton Wanderers
38
14
eleven
13
48
56
-8
53
9 9
Fulham
38
14
10
14
52
46
+6
52
10
Birmingham City
38
12
14
12
43
48
-5
fifty
eleven
Middlesbrough
38
13
9 9
sixteen
44
52
-8
48
12
Southampton
38
12
eleven
fifteen
44
Four. Five
-a
47
13
Portsmouth
38
12
9 9
17
47
54
-7
Four. Five
14
Tottenham
38
13
6 6
19
47
57
-10
Four. Five
fifteen
Blackburn robbers
38
12
8
18 years
51
59
-8
44
sixteen
Manchester city
38
9 9
14
fifteen
55
54
1
41
17
Everton
38
9 9
12
17
Four. Five
57
-12
39
18 years
Leicester city
38
6 6
fifteen
17
48
Sixty-five
-17
33
19
Leeds Utd
38
8
9 9
twenty one
40
79
-39
33
twenty
Wolves
38
7 7
12
19
38
77
-39
33