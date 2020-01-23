How the world responds to the outbreak of the Chinese virus world

A staff member of a local hygiene and epidemic prevention team checks the body temperature of a passenger in a car at a toll booth in Wuhan, Hubei Province, January 23, 2020. – Photo by China Daily via Reuters

PARIS, June 30 / PRNewswire / – A SARS-like virus has claimed 17 lives in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan since its appearance on December 31.

Here is an overview of efforts by countries around the world to contain the outbreak that has already been identified in Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and the United States.

China

China has quarantined Wuhan, suspended public transportation, blocked roads, and canceled planes and trains to and from the city of 11 million people.

Neighboring Huanggang said it would stop public transportation and rail, and people were told not to leave the city of 7.5 million people.

Beijing’s Forbidden City, which had 19 million visitors last year, will be closed on Saturday. City officials have also canceled large-scale Lunar New Year events, including popular temple fairs.

A Malaysian quarantine officer is waiting for passengers at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on January 21, 2020. – Reuters pic

Asia

In Thailand, officials have introduced mandatory thermal scans of passengers arriving at airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi from high-risk areas in China.

Hong Kong is on high alert and performs scans at the airport – one of the busiest in the world – and other international land and sea links. Cathay has canceled flights to Wuhan until February 29. Tickets for high-speed trains into the city are no longer sold.

Taiwan has issued travel warnings and has moved to the second highest alert for Wuhan. It advises against all trips to the city.

South Korea has asked citizens not to travel to Wuhan.

Singapore Airport, which receives 430 flights a week from China, began reviewing flights from Wuhan earlier this month and has expanded controls to all flights from China this week.

America

The United States has ordered the screening of passengers arriving on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, including at airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Middle East

Dubai Airport, one of the largest aviation hubs in the world, said it would thermally screen all passengers arriving from China in “secure, closed gates at the airport”.

Europe

The European Commission said it was following the situation “very closely” after the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control increased the risk of the virus entering the EU from low to moderate.

Italy introduced temperature tests for passengers arriving from Wuhan to Rome Fiumicino Airport. Many passengers arrived with masks from Wuhan today and were examined in a special health center. All tests were negative.

France provides advice on flights and airports, but has not yet carried out any mandatory controls.

Russia’s health and hygiene watchdog tightened controls at airports and other border crossings of China, its giant southern neighbor.

British health authorities introduced “improved surveillance” for the three weekly flights from Wuhan to London Heathrow. If necessary, the measures could be extended to other Chinese departure points.

Africa

Nigeria said its port health service is on alert and has tightened control measures at the entry points. – AFP