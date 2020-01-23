How TikTok became political – InsideHook

Young people come to TikTok to talk about politics (and to joke them).

TikTok has officially entered the political discourse whether it likes it or not.

While Rebecca Jennings recently reported in a Vox report that the social media platform has never sparked political talks, the TikTok user base, which is mostly teenagers and young adults, has started. Although the platform is explicitly designed to undermine news sharing – no timestamps, no chronological home feed, and no ban on political advertising – it has inadvertently distinguished itself from other social media brands as a source of pure, apolitical entertainment become one of the world’s largest and most effective platforms for information exchange.

TikTok combines the brevity of Twitter with the presence of YouTube and the ease of virality with a relatively small fan base and, as Jennings put it, “is the most effective way for a casual person to spread a message to as broad an audience as possible in the world The shortest period of time. “And among the young users of TikTok, this message was increasingly political.

In the past few weeks alone, TikTok videos have picked up a variety of international social and political issues, from the Australian bushfires to Trump’s impeachment. While many have embraced the Internet’s overarching nihilistic humor – such as videos joking about World War III and the summer camp where queer teenagers come under Mike Pence’s command – others have taken a more serious approach than a teen using TikTok Organize a strike in solidarity with the teachers in their school district, or if someone else went viral because of the discussion about the Chinese mass internment of Muslims in the app.

TikTok may never have wanted to be political, but with a young user base consisting mainly of the generation that is becoming increasingly known for vocal political activism, this has always been the case.

