How to Apply Small Business PPP Businesses within COVID-19

Thuy Petersen never expected to start a small business during a disaster. A few months ago, she was focusing on opening her own company – a children’s play and learning center called Playful Soul in the Forest Hills, Queens – and baby care.

But its programs, like so many around the world, have received feedback from the COVID-19 explosion. After the 39-year-old businesswoman spoke to a friend who is a primary care physician at Elmhurst Hospital near the hospital – she decided to close her business for a week after opening it, to help keep her safe. her.

Petersen said the biggest part of closing is letting her employees leave. She knew they needed the money, and they had to keep it accountable. “It will never be. I never thought they should be released because we would never be open,” she said. “I spent a lot of time doing predictions and predictions to make sure I was able to shut down the staff we were going to move forward with.”

She strives to use Paycheck’s Protective Package, (PPP), a federal emergency aid program that aims to help small business owners keep their employees accountable. But the plan, which was signed into law as part of the CARES Act on March 27, quickly filled the bill, before Petersen much like it saw even once.

Last Friday, President Trump signed into law the payment of the PPP program and $ 310 billion in additional loan guarantees. The new funding system means small business owners like Petersen will have a second chance at getting a loan that will help them keep their companies running, and, in particular, to pay the people they depend on.

Petersen fears she is too low on voting at her bank, and she probably won’t be able to make money even this time. But experts say she and other small business owners left in the first round would be wise to try again – and as soon as they work, it’s hard to accept their help.

Here’s what small business owners need to know about Paycheck’s Payment System.

How do I apply for a loan through the Payment Review Plan (PPP)?

Owners of small businesses that do not register up to the Payment Protection Scheme should look for it through a lender, such as a home bank. The US Commercial Bankers Association (SBA) has a list of lenders that you can watch here.

Related Articles

Experts say that businesses should use a bank with someone they have a relationship with, such as one where they have a bank account or have taken out a loan. This is because banks are already struggling to help their existing customers deal with the COVID-19 crisis, and may be less able to work with new partners. Banks also have to identify new customers, which will take time.

LJ Suzuki, founder of CFO Share, provides financial and accounting services for small and medium-sized businesses. But, he added, “most banks will not, large or small. There are so many moving parts, there are so many urgent issues that deal with them. And they prioritize their existing customers. ”

Applicants must submit SBA form 2483 (Conservation Application Application) and a payment slip; More information can be found on SBA’s FAQ page.

Is there anything different about this round of PPP loans?

The new bill is similar to the old law, but $ 60 billion of this round is targeted primarily at small, medium-sized banks and credit unions, while $ 30 billion is earmarked for community-based lenders. , including Community Development Centers. and Dearmar Community Schools. Those changes were implemented after first-time critics claimed that more money was spent on large businesses, such as larger restaurants, rather than smaller companies.

Steven Hamilton, assistant professor of economics at George Washington University, says it’s hard to say beforehand whether changes in the second round will make it easier for small businesses to get a PPP loan. But, he said, “it won’t hurt.” He added that now that companies with sophisticated techniques have already taken out PPP loans, there is reason to believe that the next round will go to smaller, unrelated companies. Some big companies could also make an offer for this round of funding, given the public relations issues facing large PPP companies (Ruth Steakhouse’s parent company, for example, said it would return a million dollars). 20 loans after public complaints)).

In an updated guide published April 23, the SBA emphasized that companies seeking PPP loans must ensure that they have a genuine financial need. “It is unlikely that a company that has market value and access to capital markets can make the required certifications in good faith, and that such a company should be prepared to demonstrate to the SBA, after it has been issued. , the reason for making the complaint, ”the agency said.

The Story of Pornography

This Japanese Island becomes a Coronavirus Warning to the World

Hokkaido, Japan, is shut down early and contains an outbreak. When the governor lifts some restrictions, the second storm kicks in even harder

The new law also makes farmers and farm companies with fewer than 500 workers eligible for Disaster Risk Assessment, an SBA program that gives money to small business owners during the crisis.

How much loan will I get?

Through PPP, businesses with nearly 500 employees (and other companies) can receive loans for up to 2.5 times their monthly salary, up to $ 10 million. The loan can be forgiven if businesses use at least 75% of the amount forgiven for paying salaries, and when the money is used to pay interest, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.

Owners of small businesses who have difficulty getting a PPP loan should look for other options, too. Todd McCracken, president of Nationalasa’s National Business Association, proposed the SBA Disaster Risk Loan Program, which receives an additional $ 50 billion through the new law and could cover expenses such as rent and mortgage payments. .

“They will not be forgiven, but there is a shortage of money and a good loan,” McCracken said. “So for companies that are optimistic about their long-term future, (but) they need some help right now, borrowing can make sense.”

Will this round of PPP loans meet all the needs?

Probably not. While many businesses can earn PPP money at this time, almost certain businesses will be left behind – especially those who are not aggressive with the bank, slow to use the program, or are new, like businesses Petersen.

Hamilton, a professor of economics, said that while there is “a significant amount of extra income,” small business owners should be aware that “we do not know if it will last.” His advice? “Go as fast as you can,” he said.

Hamilton added that he believed from the outset that the PPP’s $ 349 billion startup was inadequate. He estimates that closing all subsidies for businesses with less than 500 employees will cost about $ 600 billion, with each company receiving the right amount.

Even still, Hamilton was surprised when the real loss of money ended in just two weeks. For him, this is a sign that the PPP fund is breaking up – likely, he believes, because the shortfall in the plan allows companies not to have a traditional view as small businesses to access PPP loans.

“Because we know the corporate structure is bigger than we think, even with the $ 600 billion it is likely to make less money,” Hamilton said. “We do not know how much it costs. It is very difficult to know the number. Program rules are complicated – it is very difficult to determine the exact number of companies that are eligible, (and) so how much can be determined. that we need to cover those.

Even a mature PPP loan may not be enough money to help other small companies survive in the long run. The plan is intended only to cover up to eight weeks of pay, and it is still unclear how long companies will remain closed or otherwise limited in the COVID-19 explosion.

Some experts also say that PPP is not very helpful for small businesses that have fewer employees, especially when they spend more on costs like rent rather than salaries.

I applied for a PPP ticket during the last round, but I never received any money. Do I have to find another job?

Most businesses that already use PPP should not re-register. However, small business owners should contact the bank they work with to double check that their documents are in the order and status of their application. Any necessary changes could push applicants to the end of the line, Suzuki said.

“Most banks keep the order that the line is in, and once the President signs it, they will start processing things,” he said. “People who submit their applications and get ready a while ago but once they are cut early can manage themselves without further action.”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Rule Nine at nine.law@time.com.

.