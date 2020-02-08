How to avoid corona viruses on flights: Forget masks, says the top airline doctor

Forget about face masks and rubber gloves. According to a medical advisor to the world’s airlines, the best way to avoid the coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently.

The virus cannot survive long on seats or armrests, so physical contact with another person poses the greatest risk of infection on a flight, said David Powell, a doctor and medical advisor to the International Air Transport Association. Masks and gloves spread beetles better than stopping them, he said.

Concerns about the scale of the outbreak have left United Airlines to Cathay Pacific Airways scrapping thousands of flights to China. Here is an edited transcript from an interview with Powell. IATA represents around 290 airlines and more than 80% of global air traffic.

Q: Is there a risk of being contaminated with the virus on an airplane?

A: The risk of a serious virus infection on an airplane is low. The air supply of a modern commercial aircraft is very different from that of a cinema or an office building. The air is a combination of fresh air and recirculated air, about half each. The circulated air is passed through filters of the same type that we use in surgical operating rooms. The air supplied is guaranteed to be 99.97% (or better) free of viruses and other particles. The risk, if any, does not arise from the air supplied. It comes from other people.

Q: What is the likelihood of the virus being transmitted by touching the seats, armrests, or any of the objects on an airplane?

A: Viruses and other microbes like to live on living surfaces like we do. Shaking hands with someone is far more dangerous than on dry surfaces with no biological material on them. The survival of viruses on surfaces is not so good, so normal cleaning and then additional cleaning in the event that someone is found to be contagious is believed to be the appropriate procedure. Will people stop meeting on an airplane? I would answer the question: will I stop going to the cinema, doing sports, giving concerts or holding conferences? I do not think so.

Q: What is important when you are on an airplane to make sure you are not getting infected?

A: Hand hygiene – because contrary to people’s opinion, these viruses spread most efficiently through the hands. At the top of the list are frequent hand washing, hand disinfection, or both. Avoid touching your face. If you cough or sneeze, it’s important to cover your face with one sleeve. Even better, a handkerchief must be carefully disposed of and then disinfected your hands. Wash your hands and dry them. If this is not easy, an alcohol-based disinfectant is a good second best.

Q: Does wearing masks and gloves prevent infection?

A: First of all masks. In an informal situation, there is very little, if any, evidence of benefit. Masks are useful for those who are not comfortable to protect other people from them. However, wearing a mask is ineffective. It allows the transmission of viruses, and worse, if it gets wet, it promotes the growth of viruses and bacteria. The gloves are probably worse because people put on gloves and then touch anything they might have touched with their hands. So it just becomes a different way of transmitting microorganisms. And in the gloves, your hands get hot and sweaty, which is a really good environment for the growth of microbes.

Q: Is closing borders the answer to curbing the spread of the virus?

A: One thing that has changed in the world is the ability of infections to get from one place to another quickly, and it is true that aviation is part of it. At the same time, aviation is essential for dealing with such outbreaks. For this reason, we have been working with the World Health Organization and IATA for several years. If countries are closed during an outbreak such as in West Africa near Ebola, the situation can deteriorate considerably. During this outbreak, the country struggled, the WHO couldn’t bring its people in, they couldn’t get biological samples out. The economic impact of the shutdown worsened the situation. General travel bans can make the situation worse. It can encourage people to travel in secret, which means you lose control over it.

Q: When can we say for sure that the worst may be over?

A: The number of cases has increased by 16% to 20% every day. Until we got to the point where these numbers drop, we couldn’t say that we went around the corner.