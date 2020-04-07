How to Avoid Teleconferencing Hijacking or “Zoom Bombing”

Charlotte, NC-A company specializing in online video conferencing technology has taken steps to protect privacy after reporting an incident.

On Sunday, Zoom enabled passwords and virtual waiting rooms for free Basic and Single Pro users by default. This feature is provided after the Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned uninvited guests of participating in Zoom online lessons and meetings to share pornography, hate images, and intimidating language.

They call this practice videoconferencing hijacking or “zoom bombing.”

Teresa Payton, Chief Executive Officer of Fortales Solutions, a cybersecurity and intelligence company in Charlotte, says he can take steps to prevent becoming a victim. According to Payton, do not share a link to the Zoom meeting in the event invitation details.

In addition, we recommend that guests enter a password to join a video conference. If the meeting is held regularly, Payton says the organizer must change the password every time.

“Obviously, this is a bit clunky and not user-friendly, but it can make a difference if some guests aren’t invited to the meeting,” Payton says.

She also warns about the dangers of allowing others to control the screen during a zoom meeting.

“If you do not restrict who can control your screen, regardless of company or school, you risk exposing all participants in the meeting to inappropriate language and images,” Payton said.

She added for business, it may be dangerous for strangers to join the meeting.

“Someone can listen to and collect information about the internal workings of your company and socially engineer employees to break into the system,” Payton said.

Payton is honoring Zoom for listening to users and adding security upgrades.

“It’s really nice that we have this technology. We want people to be safe and secure when using it,” said Peyton.

She keeps other procedures online, such as using the latest web browsers, keeping the operating system up to date, using anti-virus and anti-malware software, and password protecting cloud storage accounts. He says he can do it. In addition, it’s always a good idea to have another technology as a backup in case the video conferencing software goes down.

A Zoom spokeswoman sent the following statement regarding the Zoom bombing incident:

“With increasing reports of harassment on our platform, we are strongly condemning such behavior. We have listened to our user community, evolved our approach, and helped our users defend against these attacks. We recently changed the default settings for educational users enrolled in the K-12 program to enable virtual waiting rooms so that only teachers can share content in classes. Starting today, free Basic and Single Pro user passwords and virtual waiting rooms will be enabled by default, and training and tutorials will help users understand their account features and understand how to best use the platform. How to protect meetings from unwanted intruders, such as providing webinars Stomach has been training aggressively user. “

