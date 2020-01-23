How To Be A TSA Superstar!

We know that you have many questions about the advantages and disadvantages of the TSA checkpoint. Here are some more tips for a smooth travel experience.

medication: As far as medication packaging is concerned, the TSA does not require you to tell a police officer about medication you are traveling with unless it is in liquid form. You can travel with your medication in both hand luggage and checked baggage. However, it is highly recommended that you store your medication in your hand luggage if you need it immediately.

parents: For those of you who already have your precious bundle of joy, the TSA says:

Snacks like fruit slices and muesli are good for your flight. Just make sure that anything that can be spread, smeared, sprayed, pumped or poured meets the 3-1-1 fluid rule.

The TSA has changed the screening process for children who are 12 years old and younger. The officials consult the parents or the traveling guardian to address concerns during the review process. TSA’s standard screening procedures apply to children 13 years and older.

Breast pumps are allowed in your hand baggage as well as in your checked baggage. Breast milk is also allowed in both cases. However, there are some restrictions if you bring it on the plane.

Expectant mothers: If you are pregnant and planning a recent baby-free vacation, the TSA primarily recommends that you consult your doctor to ensure that flying is safe for you. Once you’ve received the all-clear from your doctor, add:

You can ask an official for help if you need help lifting heavy bags.

Don’t worry about your baby getting a zipper! The TSA screening machines are subjected to various tests to ensure their safety.

service Animals: According to the Airline Access Act, a service animal is any animal that has been individually trained or is capable of providing assistance to a person with a disability. or any animal that helps people with disabilities through emotional support. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, you should know the following:

Documentation may be required for psychiatric and emotional support animals.

The type of service animals allowed on a flight can vary from airline to airline. We recommend that you inform yourself in good time to ensure that your service animal is approved.

Currently airlines do not have to accept snakes, reptiles, ferrets, rodents, sugar gliders and spiders as service animals.

Call the airport before your flight to make sure it has pet care areas. (An animal bath!)

An airline does not have to upgrade you to another class of service to accommodate your pet.

The airlines cannot refuse to let your animal on board because it is uncomfortable for other passengers or the flight crew.

United States airlines that fly abroad are subject to the regulations of that country. Not all countries allow service animals from other countries.

Fashion for and against: The TSA proposes the following to go through the checkpoint.

Do not wear slip-on shoes, but save yourself the tedious task of unbuckling them

Don’t forget your socks: who wants to walk barefoot on the same floor with millions of other people?

Leave your fancy jewelry on: hold the diamond ring on your finger

Don’t go through safety with fashion accessories that resemble a weapon: For example, with a clutch handbag with a brass knuckles

lost money: Another tip courtesy of the TSA. Keep the change. In 2017, more than $ 869,000 in change was handed in by passengers at checkpoints. For your information, this corresponds to over 10,000 TSA pre-check memberships or over 86,000 basic Netflix subscriptions. So what happens to those shiny coins you might be asking? The TSA uses undrawn money to maintain and improve security operations. To prevent your money from remaining at the checkpoint, the TSA recommends that you put it in a zipped plastic bag and keep it in your carry-on bag for X-ray inspection.

If you are still unsure which items are allowed by a TSA checkpoint, click this link to search the item. You can also watch this video to refresh your memory about fluid rules. Safe travel!

,