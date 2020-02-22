[how-to-be-well-prepared-for-when-an-earthquake-hits]

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Contrary to hurricanes and tornados, earthquakes strike without the need of warning.

So FEMA states the time to program is now.

“When it’s occurring, that is not the time to think about ‘oh I definitely will need this,’” Linda Mastandrea with FEMA said.

Mastandrea urges anyone to make a source kit ahead of time with h2o, food, cellphone chargers and flashlights. For all those with distinctive wants, it is important to remember medication, meals or resources you may perhaps will need in the aftermath of a quake.

“If I’m a wheelchair consumer, maybe I will need a portable air compressor to make certain I continue to keep air in my tires, or spare tires, or tubes,” she claimed.

And what about your pets?

“You will need to be pondering about meals and water for them and how do I maintain them safe, how do I maintain them tranquil,” Mastandrea said.

Strategy, apply and get ready. FEMA states those people 3 words and phrases will help you if you are suffering from an earthquake. Together with drop, go over and keep on.

“Find the heaviest piece of furnishings like a huge durable desk or workbench like my dad used to have and get beneath that and dangle on,” she stated.

And interaction is important.

“You may have someone at operate, any individual in university, anyone at home so you want to know how to get a hold of every other,” Mastandrea said.

FEMA suggests working towards these easy preps could aid save a everyday living.

“Don’t assume, ‘it simply cannot occur to me,’ mainly because it can occur to anyone of us at any time.”

