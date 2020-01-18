How to Become a Wimbledon Ball Boy or Girl

Becoming a boy or a girl in the Wimbledon ball requires dedication and months of training.

The BBG search process, as they are called, begins in January.

About 700 adolescents, aged 14 to 18, apply each year.

They apply to nearby schools and are generally in Grades 9, 10 or more.

Some 250 are selected, 160 of the adolescents come from schools and around 90 of them are former participants.

What tests should you do?

BBGs must take a written test and then a physical test. These are designed to determine their hand-eye coordination, as well as their throwing abilities.

Adolescents must also do a “permanent test”. Yes really.

Being a ball boy or girl requires you to stand for hours each day, so testers want to see how long they can stand.

As a boy, you can ask Rafael Nadal to throw his towel at you (Photo – Andrew Couldridge / AFP via Getty Images)

Each BBG is assigned a role, you can either be a center, your position being at the net, or you can be a base, which means that you will be at the back of the field.

The training sessions start in February. The goal is to be quick and efficient without disturbing the athletes.

Initially, training takes place every two weeks, but as the start date approaches, the frequency increases.

Is the training difficult?

In short, yes. The process of training a BBG is said to be rigorous and difficult.

More often than not, the boys and girls who apply for the role, are already very fit and in sport.

In addition to general fitness being a priority, there are two other techniques they need to learn:

Feeding skills – throw balls easily and smoothly to players when they need them

Ball roll – send a ball from one BGB from one side of the field to another on the other side without either having to move

Boys and girls of the ball are actually tested on their ability to stand for long periods of time (Photo by Simon Bruty / Any Chance / Getty Images)

How many hours a day do they work?

Once Wimbledon is in full swing, a BGB will do an hour on the field, then an hour of rest.

So overall, it’s not easy, but being in charge of Serena Williams’ towel will be a pretty cool celebrity for years to come.

