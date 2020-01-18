How to capture the attention of multiple screens consumers

Capturing and maintaining marginalized consumer attention is difficult enough, but in a world with multiple screens, that attention is increasingly divorced. Multiple controls have been increasing for years, and the GlobalWebIndex 2019 Q1 reported that 72% of 16-24 year olds say they use social media while watching TV. This shows how deep this behavior has become, especially for Gen Z.

Experts claim that this habit is perpetuated, as turning on multiple screens reduces the enjoyment of an individual experience. We’ll get to our phones, because television alone is not enough to entertain us, but this constant excitement leaves us wanting more. The fact that we often use ad breaks to control our phones calls into question the effectiveness of television advertising, but the truth is that whatever consumers choose, marketers can no longer take for granted the engaged public.

Recognizing this behavior shift and adapting a marketing strategy accordingly is essential. As Facebook concluded in a recent multi-screening report: “In today’s attention-grabbing economy, it’s important to understand how your audience is consuming different media and to harmonize your marketing plan accordingly.”

Value is crucial

Connection and entertainment are key incentives for social media users. Thirty-eight percent reported having fun or entertaining content as their number one priority. This is the 31% that it uses to research the products they want to buy. If your brand can offer both, then you give your audience many reasons to follow you.

Brands may be reluctant to invest in content that does not lead to direct selling, but by offering customers value in their lives – whether they are lessons, information, or funny looks – will determine brand love and dedication. The best examples come from brands that know their target customer from abroad and invest in highly relevant content.

Mobile optimization

The multi-view trend proves that little can be taken away from our phones. It is the gateway through which we experience so much: entertainment, connection, shopping. Ensuring that content marketing is mobile driven will put you one step ahead of the competition that is still adjusting assets that were not tailor made.

Social content creators are a team with the proven ability to catch this demographic for mobile first. Their huge and loyal followings are a testimony to that. Now, brands are leveraging this know-how, letting them create branded content, and more than half of advertisers say they go beyond the content that creates their brand.

Clear and energetic

In order to get the most out of consumers’ concise attention, you need to ensure that the marketing message is clear and immediately digestible. Viewers should be able to understand it at a glance at your ad and one on television. Brands can consider adding captions to videos, covering the expectation that they may not keep up with the audio or get your branding within the initial few frames.

Facilitating viewer action will also be beneficial. Social media has so many options for direct calls to action, like Instagram Stories ” swipe-up ” or tags that can be purchased in the mainstream. These features reduce friction to buy and convert your customer faster, critically, before losing their focus.

Animate

The video has been up to five times more busy than static images. Videos with sound and animations require more of our senses and are more likely to catch our attention. The good news is that high performance video is easy to emulate in a cost-effective way through animated social ads.

High quality assets can easily be converted into short snapshots and gifs. Optimized for Instagram stories or carousels, they can also include calls to action, perfectly positioned at the time of inspiration. Campaigns with these elements have achieved a huge return on ad spend.

Consistent brand

It’s important to remember that audiences go through television on many social platforms. Ensuring they have consistent brand experience, whatever the application, will increase your brand recognition and increase your confidence. This should be borne in mind when brands inform content creators, in order to create content that works well across multiple platforms and formats.

In the end, social media creates a lot of opportunities for marketers as it distracts consumers. As always, goal is your evolving strategy to meet your target audience.

How to Capture Multiscreen Consumer Attention by Aaron Brooks

