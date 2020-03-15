How to cast your primary vote during the COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has given daily life an impressive halt. Air travel is prohibited, schools and workplaces are closed, and everyone is encouraged to stay home and practice social distance. And if you are a responsible citizen who is committed to staying away from the public, you are probably wondering: How do I vote in my state’s primary election?

First, you can view Vote.org for the latest information, which has up-to-date information for each primary. The ACLU website lists all state ballots by mail date and how / where to find the missing ballot.

The smartest, safest thing to do now is to register to vote in the mail if you are still able. For more information on registering, searching for polling booths and how to vote, visit VotesaveAmerica.com:

The good news: If you need to vote, you can probably do it from home. In many states, you can request that your ballot be sent to you via mail, with no excuse needed. If you live in OH, you can request that your ballot be cast in Tuesday's election.

A good option is to vote early:

Voting continues till Election Day!

Find your primary voting location at https://t.co/TI8p9denz4

Almost half of the states and territories in the United States are already holding their primaries, there are millions of people who have not yet voted for them. And since we, as a country, are just putting it together to prevent the spread of the virus, it certainly has zero idea of ​​how those in charge can ensure safe, sound and accessible voting.

Thread: Tuesday's presidential primary election is still running 100%. Here's what you need to know about voting in the Coronavirus era!

Louisiana suspended their fourth of April in two months and placed it on June 28th. Georgia has pushed them to early March 24th. Both decisions reached bilateral agreements. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s prelims in Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona will go according to plan.

On Election Day, I encourage any voter to take the opportunity to vote early. Find your location and hours here. https://t.co/s9ptZDmVF4

State secretaries have been updating voting information through social media from the people listed above. Currently voters are either encouraged to vote early or to vote in the mail, and the curbside drop-off has expanded absentee voting. They are increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations at polling stations and are making efforts to keep the polling system clean. So far, officials are not extending voting time or providing any additional support. In addition, states are calling for more younger, healthier poll workers as the average age increases.

Voters who are concerned about voting in the poll can pick up a vote-mail ballot at their County Elections Career (SOE) office.

The word to spread RT!

In Ohio, jurisdictions have moved to polling stations that are located near large populations of veterans. In Arizona, they closed a third of the vote in Maricopa County. You can see Election Director Scott Jarrett melting in real time.

In announcing that he was ordered to stop voting for the #Maricopacounty (Phoenix) voting position # Arizona's May 17 presidential primary, a Nervous Election Director said, "I can't do that" and left.

Understand that those in power will do anything to stop our revolution.

Many people have signed an online petition asking DNC chair Tom Perez and Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Georgia’s Secretary of State to extend the mail-in voting period and reschedule March primaries. The letter was signed by several physicians and healthcare professionals.

The best thing to do is to stay calm, be safe, and plan a vote for yourself. You got it.

