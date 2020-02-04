How to celebrate Galentine Day in Boston

Despite Groundhog’s forecast, we will certainly have a few more weeks of winter. Fortunately we have a number of nice vacations on the way to break the downfall and gloom. Galentine and Valentine are almost a week away. Here are a few ways to celebrate:

Galentine’s Day Party in Fairmont

Oak Long Bar + Kitchen, 138 St. James Ave.

eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-party-tickets-89782500877

Treats set out at the Oak Bar in Fairmont for Galentine’s Day. Photo courtesy of Oak Bar public relations

On February 13, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen and The Food Lens work together to celebrate a night of cocktails, snacks and sweets to celebrate great friends. Tickets cost $ 55 each and include shared snacks, two specialty cocktails, a wine tasting and a donation to the Women’s Lunch Place. There is a rosé tasting, Galentine-themed cocktails, special sweets from Oak Long Bar pastry chef Lindsay Le Blanc and more!

Give your friends as a gift at For Now

68 Seaport Blvd.

itsfornow.com

For now, in a retail space in the seaport, “digital indigenous brands” are being promoted in a retail property, with many food-oriented gifts that are perfect for Galentine. A few noteworthy cards are k. Patricia Designs, chocolates from Seacoast Sweets and stainless straws from Sukk. For Now is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Have a pizza party at California Pizza Kitchen

Multiple locations

cpk.com

CPK celebrates this great time of the year by offering heart-shaped pizzas. From 11 to 16 February, guests can order any pizza on a special thin heart-shaped crust for a festive meal at no extra cost.

Happy Hour at Flight Club

60 Seaport Blvd.

flightclubdarts.com/boston

February 05, 2020 – Treats and darts await the Flight Club in the Seaport District. Photo courtesy of Flight Club public relations

For an interactive party with friends, try the new place for ‘social darts’ in the Seaport, Flight Club. Thanks to the ultramodern system, guests can play darts with a direct scoring system, a welcome update to the classic barroom game. From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday, they organize Happy Hour, which includes some tasty offers for snacks such as cotton candy for $ 5 or grilled uni toast for $ 4!

Free cocktail and food tasting at the Avery Bar

10 Avery St.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/boston/dining/avery-bar

The recently updated Avery Bar at the Ritz Carlton Boston celebrates Galentine’s Day by offering free cocktails and food tasting on February 13 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Take your friends to enjoy some examples of their artisan cocktails and barbites as you browse through a selection of DevotionaLuxe jewelry from local artist Susan Gillis. A tarot card reader will also be available for a number of fun love-related lectures. No reservations required.