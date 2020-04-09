How To Challenge The 30 Day Songs On Instagram

If you are looking for another challenge on social media that you can take advantage of while staying home because of social distance, you are in luck. The latest challenge that provided Instagram stories is the 30-day song challenge. Best part of the challenge? This will give you activity to add to your to-do list every day for the next month (even if it only takes a few seconds).

The 30-Day Song Challenge is a trending activity that allows Instagram users to share their favorite music along with some information about themselves. Each day in the challenge panel describes what kind of song someone who will take part in the challenge should post that day. For example, Day 1 requests “a song you like with color in the title.” If I did the challenge, I would upload a 30-day calendar challenge to the songs in my stories and use my drawing tools to surround Day 1. Then I would go to the Instagram Music Library and choose a song that fits the description. For me it would be the Lord’s “green light”.

To add the song to my Instagram story, I would click the sticker icon on my story interface. This icon is third to the right of the screen. From here I would click on the third-line music sticker. This will bring me to a searchable music library. Here, I would go into the Browse tab and search for ‘green light’. Once, I see Lord’s song, I would tap the song, which would bring it to my story. I would then go to the bottom of the menu and skip to the last two icons, which would allow me to put the song and artist name on my story. When I’m happy with my option, I would hit the finish and move the sticker anywhere on my screen. Then I would post in my story so all my friends and followers could see my choice.

Sida is ill remedy / hustle

Every day you would do the same and adjust the song according to whatever the board asks of you.

If you think “no one will care what songs I choose for 30 days in a row,” you miss the challenge. The 30-Day Song Challenge is primarily intended for your own entertainment. Whenever you read the next day of the challenge, you should think of a song you like that matches the description. It could be a song you haven’t heard in a while that is about memories you haven’t thought about for a long time. This is the main point of the challenge. You get to explore your favorite music along with its memories. This is a really thoughtful exercise to take part in during quarantine.

Additionally, if you participate in the challenge, perhaps one of your friends or followers will join in and see 30-day music you may never have heard before. Win-win.