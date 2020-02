how-to-check-out-wyoming’s-logan-wilson-go-by-on-industry-exercise-routines-at-the-nfl-scouting-merge

...GALE WARNING Stays IN Impact Until finally 6 AM EST FRIDAY... WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 30 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KT AND SEAS seven TO 11 FT. Where...THE Very long ISLAND Seem, NEW YORK HARBOR, PECONIC AND GARDINERS BAYS, SANDY HOOK NJ TO Hearth ISLAND INLET NY OUT 20 NM, SOUTH SHORE BAYS FROM JONES INLET By SHINNECOCK BAY, MORICHES INLET NY TO MONTAUK Point NY OUT 20 NM, AND Fire ISLAND INLET NY TO MORICHES INLET NY OUT 20 NM. WHEN...Until 6 AM EST FRIDAY. IMPACTS...Robust WINDS WILL Induce Dangerous SEAS WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR Injury VESSELS AND Reduce VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS Actions... MARINERS Need to Change Designs TO Prevent THESE Harmful Ailments. Continue being IN PORT, Seek out Safe HARBOR, Change Course, AND/OR Protected THE VESSEL FOR Significant Conditions. &&