How to create a successful CNY ad: personalization, emotions, incomplete stories, relevance

The Chinese New Year is a traditional time in which families and friends create valuable memories.

According to a Google survey, Christmas is the most wanted festive moment in Singapore. The number of searches has increased by 27% compared to the previous year as Singaporeans have become more digital and are inspired online by goodbye recipes or by fashion for visits.

CNY is undoubtedly a good time for powerful commercial moments that businesses can take advantage of. Singapore is 44% more likely to try new products and brands during this period than at any other time during the rest of the year.

Before this festive season, we asked industry experts in Asia what constitutes a successful CNY ad.

Lili Jiang, creative director of the group, Cheil Worldwide Hong Kong

The Chinese New Year is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar. During this time, people have reconnected, and for me, CNY has created different types of emotions. Among them, “family love” is probably the most obvious.

The advertising that resonates with this emotion usually stands out from the competition.

Since more than a third of the Chinese have to leave their hometowns to work in large cities, they only go home with CNY once a year. The ads in which the content is presented as “homecoming” or “reconnecting with your loved ones” are very popular with people.

In the meantime, Chinese people like an emotional act. So don’t worry if the video is too long. A beautifully written script and all these little touching details ensure that the audience stays with your ads. Like the public-law microfilm ‘Vaters Reise’, which is based on a real event. Although it was more than 6 minutes, it became a huge success on social media during the Chinese New Year 2016!

Emotions will never go out of time.

Even if it’s not your own story, it moves you to tears and imprinted on your mind.

So during CNY as an intelligent brand, it will likely be much more effective to win the hearts of customers than to challenge all of the product’s USPs to dominate customers’ ears.

Melissa Lee, Finance, Government, and Retail Industry Leader, Google Singapore

Singaporeans rely on Google Search and YouTube to prepare ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations, perhaps more surprisingly than people in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia. CNY is unique among major consumer events. It is a season full of positive emotional associations, which makes it a particularly strong moment for brands to build brand love and value with their customers. This is an unprecedented opportunity for brands to create meaningful ads that promote brand love and promote the conversion of their customers.

We have seen that many marketers have introduced a digital first mindset and are successfully using YouTube to stand out by developing creatives who use emotions and key moments that are important during the CNY.

An analysis of 7,000 public social images during CNY last year found that joy, fun, and people are the main ingredients for winning content that resonates with Singaporeans. These themes embody the spirit of the festival, and brands that can best benefit from them through storytelling can win the hearts of customers and create real engagements.

We know that personalization improves the impact. By ensuring that your ads are relevant to each client’s interests, you give them a reason to click and learn more. For example, YouTube Director Mix allows advertisers to create a variety of ads that are tailored to different audiences, and the click rate for branded campaigns has increased by 40%. Therefore, we strongly recommend that marketing professionals experiment with it and see the results for themselves.

Tay Guan Hin, founder and chief creative officer of TGH Collective

Imperfect stories make great CNY ads. A picture-perfect family, in which good-looking people appear in a predictable story, makes for untrue storytelling. Life is imperfect. It is imperfections that make things perfect. The most compelling human stories are the ones that most relate people to each other. It speaks to our soul.

By speaking directly to our hearts, using a familiar environment with identifiable characters that the audience can relate to. Faulty characters find empathy in any audience by creating tension in the plot, which will lead to more drama. Imperfect stories can add beauty to any story. Just make sure it’s attributable, relevant, and real.

Jerome Ooi, Executive Creative Director of TBWA Hong Kong

The cosmopolitan New Year is one of the most lively periods in Hong Kong. Historically celebrated with a lot of fanfare, decorations are before the Christmas trees are cleared away.

Of course, brands strive to be on the flag – most have no clear brand message that goes beyond auspicious greetings or promotions. Unfortunately, most of these campaigns drown in the sea of ​​equality.

Obvious but often overlooked pitfalls are the basics – convincing storytelling, craftsmanship and cultural nuances. What was missing in the typical themes of Chinese traditions and values ​​can be made up for in Hong Kong’s authenticity and relativity.

The political climate in Hong Kong has sharpened consumer awareness of brands more than ever. In a bizarre twist, people are now paying more attention to what brands have to say – especially what their stand is. How this is interpreted is a very fine line.

That means it is a good time for brands to strengthen themselves and do their math. Not with lip service, but with what they do. Sensible, targeted measures that benefit consumers and society – and their own employees. Otherwise save the marketing budget for the long coming year.

Chris Colman, executive producer, Final Frontier

My MO here in China is to promote animation as a narrative medium, so I will not deviate from it here.

There is a reason why so many Christmas ads are told through animation. Well done, it is visually appealing, it overcomes all age and cultural boundaries and it falls back on the imaginative child within us, which means that we accidentally feel a tenderness towards what we see. The goals at CNY are the same, but animations have not been used as often in commercials.

In addition, countless sentimental live-action CNY films that tell family stories are released every year, and frankly, they tend to fuse. Animation is the way to get noticed, not least because there are an infinite number of visual directions in addition to the story itself that need to be explored.

The bolder brands in China are starting to realize all of this, and I think we’ll see more and more animated CNY spots in the coming years. I’m curious to see what’s emerging in terms of humor and visual aesthetics. There is so much potential.

Sascha Kuntze, creative director of the BBH Singapore

Some brands just understand it. John Lewis celebrates Christmas and the Spanish lottery as well. Pepsi in the Middle East gets Ramadan. Jollibee gets Valentines. Cadbury gets Diwali. British Airways celebrates Mother’s Day A few examples of rare institutions that just get it. But what do you get? Some of the campaigns used by these brands used tears and heartwarming storytelling, some were nostalgic, others took us on magical journeys. And some were just insightful.

I can’t tell you whether you need to include caretakers working at night in your stories, or mothers who cook for their ex-sons, or children who play the piano or can’t wait to give something to their parents. But I can tell you that it is important to connect to our hearts by focusing on what is really important to us, as a human being, not as a target group. These things are universal and you generally don’t need a research agency to tell you what they are. Be honest. Be honest. It’s the bravest thing you can do as a brand. And it is the only thing your audience may hear when they are busy with their family and friends at a very special time.

Ed Cheong, Executive Creative Director at Iris

The time has come again for red and gold, money packages and food. Eat a lot. Unfortunately, it also seems to be a tradition for brands to produce terrible CNY commercials with outdated tropes. Keyword curious aunts and ungrateful children who live abroad.

Just stop.

Maybe we can learn from the recent Christmas spot of a humble hardware store in Wales. With a tiny production budget, Hafod won the Christmas showdown against the mighty John Lewis by focusing on the heart of why we love Christmas. The endearing message of “Be a kid this Christmas” is not the idea of ​​a complex strategic stance. What it does is just cut through the mess with its innocence and a wonderful cover by Alphavilles Forever Young.

The truth is, the point of advertising is not so different from what we think about the Chinese New Year. Least as I am used to as a child. It’s a big deal that seems to get smaller the older I get.

My advice is to look at how your CNY spot reflects the time we live in now. Time Magazine called the Hafod play a Christmas ad that melts icy hearts on the Internet. As far as reviews are coming, that’s pretty tough. Since everything seems to be more negative than ever, the cynic in us can remember what is pure. No matter whether you are in the UK or Asia.

René Chen, creative director and partner at jkr René & Yolanda Branding Design

The creation of a successful Chinese New Year display is just as challenging today as the determination of the parameters for success. Considering the different levels of consumer safety in different city levels and the rapid pace at which consumer tastes are changing, these are some factors that I believe are success factors for 2020:

A fresh and progressive interpretation of this traditional event attracts attention in the midst of the communication disorder at this time. Today’s consumers are tirelessly looking for new products – new perspectives and experiences keep them in suspense. We need to remember not to degrade the ability of our young Chinese consumers to accept new things.

A brand that sincerely incorporates Chinese culture beyond the superficial cliché. Festive keywords that today create national pride for both young and old Chinese consumers.

Celebrities and influencers are an instant way to attract your consumer group. They are still powerful tools that can create an equivalent sympathy for your brand, regardless of the urban class from which your target group comes.

