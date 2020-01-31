How to create a successful “home gate” for your Super Bowl party

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – Although most of us are not in Miami to personally experience the Super Bowl, it does not mean that we cannot create tailgate style favorites in our own kitchen.

Tim Laird, who calls himself the Chief Entertaining Officer of the United States, has shared some ideas that will surely get your taste buds going on Super Bowl Sunday!

Laird likes to start each party with a unique cocktail. He chose a “Red Zone Cocktail” for the big game, which in his opinion couldn’t be easier to prepare. You can check the video to see the process. The ingredients are listed below:

1 ounce of cranberry juice

Top with Korbel California Champagne

Add some dried cranberries

Laird also led us through a homemade dinner and dessert that your guests are sure to love! You can check the recipes below:

Vegetarian chili

1 tablespoon of olive oil

6 cloves of garlic

1 large onion chopped

1 green pepper chopped

1 red pepper chopped

1 yellow pepper chopped

Chopped 1 10.75-ounce can of pureed tomatoes

1 28-ounce can of shredded tomatoes

1 4.5-ounce can of diced green chillies

1 tablespoon of ground cumin

1 tablespoon of dried oregano

¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Juice of ½ lime

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Heat the olive oil in a large pan and fry the garlic, onion, green, red and yellow peppers until they just start to soften.

Add the mashed tomatoes, shredded tomatoes, green chilies, cumin, oregano, cayenne, lime and pepper.

Cover and simmer for at least 1 hour and up to 2 hours. Enjoy the chilli alone or on a hot dog as a chilli dog, over penne pasta or over tortilla chips as nachos. It’s so tasty!

For 6 – 8 people

Serve with the following side dishes so your guests can put together their own:

ground beef

Black beans

Kidney beans

Jalapenos

Hot sauce

cheese

onions

sour cream

Oyster crackers

fritos

Bourbon pecan fudge

Makes: 64 (1-inch) squares

20 ounces of dark chocolate chips

1 (14 ounces) can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup of Woodford Reserve Bourbon

2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

2 cups of chopped pecans, lightly toasted

Line out an 8 × 8-inch baking dish with wax paper and leave a 2-inch overhang on each side.

Heat the chocolate chips in a large microwave-safe bowl for 90 seconds. Remove and stir well. Repeat for another 90 seconds and stir until it is completely melted. Add the sweetened condensed milk, bourbon, vanilla and salt. Stir until everything is smooth. Add the nuts and stir until fully incorporated.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour or until firm. Lift the fudge with the wax paper out of the pan and turn it on a cutting board. Remove and discard the wax paper and cut it into 8 slices of 8 slices to get 64 1-inch squares.

Wrap the fudge in a clean sheet of wax paper and store it in the refrigerator for up to a week or in the freezer for up to a month.

Reprinted with permission from David Danielson and Tim Laird’s Bourbon Country Cookbook, Agate Surrey, 2018.