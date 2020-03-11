How to differentiate the coronavirus and the flu

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s regarded as to be the worst timing at any time in the healthcare environment – the coronavirus outbreak ideal in the center of flu season.

So, the dilemma is, how do you explain to them aside?

Dr. Andrew Myers is a health practitioner at Tampa Normal Medical center who specializes in interior medication. He tells 8 on Your Aspect teams at TGH are viewing a whole lot of individuals with substantial panic about COVID-19.

“They’re truly really hard to tell apart, you come in with the similar matters, not feeling very well and fever,” said Dr. Myers. “We simply call them flu-like signs or symptoms for a motive.”

That’s why persons are in particular worried during this outbreak. The indicators are so equivalent to the flu.

“Things like exhaustion, fever, sweats, cough,” mentioned Dr. Myers when asked about indicators the two have in popular.

And, considering the fact that we’re in the middle of flu time, it presents the ideal storm for medical professionals. When a client will come in with symptoms so identical, Is it the flu or is it coronavirus?

There is a main distinction, according to Dr. Myers, concerning the flu and coronavirus.

The flu will hit you like a ton of bricks. It is swift and sudden.

“With the flu, one working day you wake up and you truly feel dreadful. You just cannot get out of bed, you have fever, sweating, you truly feel awful,” Dr. Myers informed 8 on Your Facet. “Coronavirus arrives on a lot slower, you will not truly feel as poor as rapid it normally requires a number of times prior to somebody seeks healthcare focus, whilst the flu is usually immediately you get it and just can’t get out of bed.”

COVID-19 will usually helps make a individual truly feel general malaise for a time period of a few days.

“Usually with COVID, people today never truly feel well for a working day or two, they just say, you know I’m heading to go go to my physician, I don’t feel terrific,” Dr. Myers defined.

Also, coronavirus does not seem to be infecting small children. Mom and dad are understandably fearful, but at this time, medical professionals are assuring the public that the folks most at hazard are all those in excess of 60, and the most important at-hazard class is people around 80.

Dr. Myers says, for reasons not known, COVID-19 is not operating rampant in young children. Scientists are still finding out the cause why.

Regardless of whether it is coronavirus or flu, Dr. Myers claims the response need to be the exact. Request health care awareness and do not hold off.

“If people today have thoughts, they really should talk to if they really feel ill, they will need to see a doctor,” Dr. Myers claimed. “I would say, the biggest challenge that we see is fear of the not known, which is almost certainly the hardest point for anybody to offer with.”