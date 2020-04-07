How to Do the “Don’t Hurry” Challenge on Tocking and Instagram

With social still moving guidelines fully in effect, social media people continue to be creative with various virtual challenges that they can try and share with friends. One of the latest ones (and my personal favorites) is the #DontRush challenge. With a makeup brush, some friends and your TikTok account, you can also take part.

While you’re probably not going anywhere that needs to get really dressed any time soon, #DontRush Challenge is a fun viral trend that you and your friends can still take part in – even from different homes. The trend is called #DontRush Challenge because the videos are set to Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush” song featuring Headie One. It should also be ironic, because the #DontRush Challenge edits make it look like you’re getting ready in seconds. The whole essence of the challenge is to gather your best (almost) friendships and show your best value from your sitting attire and your home to your looks.

The #DontRush challenge requires each team to shoot their parts individually, and then someone to combine them all in the end. As part of the challenge, you should start a video in “Wear Your Home.” Whether that means being in your bathrobe, beanie or your favorite jamies. Once you showcase your cute chair clothes, you should take a makeup brush and cover your phone camera with her, then finish the first part of your video.

Although the makeup brush is most often used, other people start to get creative and use other items like towels, their hands or anything else relevant to the challenge. In one video that went viral, Black women pilots participated in the #DontRush challenge and used their aviation headphones instead of makeup brushes. In another video, women doctors used their lab coats. The Oranges are the new black crew members even participated in the challenge and used oranges for their passes. Whether you want to introduce people in your field, your culture, or just your closest friends, the #DontRush challenge is designed to showcase duality in everyone’s lives.

Then, while on camera, you dress in a way that you feel most confident about. How to Make Up, What to Wear, How to Do Hair – These are the things you get customizable.

When you are done preparing, you will restart the recording. To give your video the effect you made in a few seconds, start recording with the makeup brush (or other item) that covers the camera in the same way you finished the previous video. Then, pull the makeup brush off the screen to reveal your change. Once you see your amazing change, throw your makeup brush off the screen to give it the illusion that you are passing it on to the next person in the video.

Before your friend records the video sections, make sure you let them know in which direction to “grab” the brush off the screen. Passages must be discussed for each person in the video before filming so that the video comes out coherent. To make editing the final product easier, make sure each individual member edits their two videos together. In this video you do not need to make crazy edits or effects. Simply listing the videos together will make the transitions smoother and make the overall video better.

When everyone in your video has finished filming and editing their parts, it’s time to put together all the videos. You can do this through TikTok, Instagram, or any video editing software you have. For TikTok, the app has a wealth of editing tools that allow you to combine different videos together. The basic editor allows you to upload clips from your library, cut those clips and then place them all together. On Instagram you can do the same. To upload the video first, then instead of tapping the option to upload multiple videos, go to the Video Editor Trim tab and add your other videos there. It will combine all the videos together.

Remember to set the entire video to “Don’t Hurry.” You can do this directly in the TikTok app using the “+” icon and search for the song in Sounds. On Instagram, you can’t add music after you’ve already recorded videos, but you can always save the video on Instagram and use TikTok or any other video editing software to add music.

Once you’ve edited your video, it’s ready to be published on your social media accounts. Remember to use the hashtag #DontRush so that other people on the network can see your finished product. Who knows, you might even go viral from the video.

No matter who you are or how you dress – the point of #DontRush Challenge is to show your friends and followers what you look like when you feel your best. And sometimes, getting dressed (even without going anywhere) is what you need to get through the rest of the quarantine.