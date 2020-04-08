How to do the ‘First Photography Challenge’ on Instagram

With social moving away, there is not much to do and much more time for, and inspiring various online challenges. From more complex ones like the #DontRush challenge to simpler posts like social bingo, there are loads of online challenges designed to entertain people and help them share their lives with their followers. And adding to that list is Instagram’s first photo challenge.

If you are in a relationship with someone, the first photography challenge is something that will probably be both fun and inspiring for you to take part in. It’s very easy – just post your first photo and your significant other and then tag other people in relationships so they can do the same. Just remember to post the picture in your story (or even as a post), tag your significant other and use the hashtag #FirstPhotoChallenge. You should go on a cute trip down memory lane when you are looking for you and the first picture of your loved one and start sharing this memory with your friends and followers.

Whether you are a long-term partner, living, engaged or married, it can be fun for both of you to see how far you have come. Maybe you two have developed from terrible haircuts. Maybe your first photo together was a prom and one of you was parentheses. Maybe you don’t look like it was five years ago. The fun of the challenge is to show yourself (and your followers) that you both went through everything together.

If you are in a long-term relationship with a spouse you do not live with and you would have to separate from, this period of social distance may back up. Little things like taking part in the first photo challenge are cute ways to show off your spouse, miss them, and excited to see them again.

The first photo challenge is super interactive and helps you spread the love to other couples who may be feeling stressed because of the virus. When you tag your other couple friends, you give them the opportunity to show their relationship as well. Before you know it, your entire Instagram feed will be filled with crazy first pictures of couples.

And if you’re not in a relationship, you shouldn’t stop yourself from participating in the first photo challenge. If you have a best friend, sibling or even a pet, you can continue to take part in the challenge. Find your first photo together, post it on Gram and join in spreading the love.