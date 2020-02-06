How to dress like Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems”

Howard Ratner is an unlikely style icon. The middle-aged jeweler Adam Sandler portrays adheres to the principles of “bad” fashion: poorly fitting clothes, blatant riches, velor. His sense of style is bright and dated, but despite all the odds, it works. Maybe it’s because it falls into the fashion category, so bad it’s good, or maybe it’s because of Howard’s overwhelming trust. In any case, it is enough to tempt you to see for yourself.

However, Howard’s style is not for the faint of heart. While it seems theoretically easy to dress sticky, the task is to be able to do it. Without Howard’s belief in himself and what he wears, the outfits would go flat and just … look bad (and not in a good way). So for those who have a more subtle sense of fashion but are curious to be a maximalist, it will take more than the right clothes: it will take balls.

While chutzpah cannot be bought, Howard’s outfits (or at least imitations) can. Below are three of Howard’s most memorable looks from the film, how and where they came from. But remember, it’s up to you to build the trust you need to donate. And always leave your gemstones uncut – howie would wish.

Look 1: Leather Zaddy

To put it bluntly, Howard is a label whore. He’s the guy who wants people to notice the selection of designer items he’s wearing – yes, that’s a matching Ferragamo belt and shoes. The two Ferragamo pieces add a lot to the look (we strongly advise turning away from the designer, especially not from Gucci), but the rest of the outfit is a bit more forgiving.

It’s easy: a polo, a leather blazer and pleated pants. Howard’s polo in the film is mustard-colored, but we believe that any polo with a contrasting collar is sufficient (and that he appreciates the zipper rather than the buttons). Go for a tighter-fitting leather blazer with pleated plants that sit loosely without getting into the baggy area to avoid making you look less slippery. Rare black opal and Knicks championship ring not included.

Hugo black knit polo

River Island suit jacket in black synthetic leather

Saturdays trousers in a wool blend from NYC Varick

Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini loafers

Salvatore Ferragamo belt with double Gancio buckle

Look 2: Passover Chic

As it turns out, Howie Ratner is a master at mixing patterns and colors that would otherwise not match. His styling skills are best expressed when it comes to the outfit he wears to celebrate the Passover with his wife’s family (and then find out that she wants to get a divorce).

Since it is a holiday, Howard has withdrawn his favorite black pleated pants for corduroy trousers in Burgundy (of course also pleated). A colorful striped polo in the style of the well-known Missoni knitting brand goes well with the pants. And to top it off, Howard’s outerwear is a pink, red-colored blazer that seems to be made of all fabrics. It’s a strange combination, yes, but the different pinks and purples of the striped polo manage to capture the pink tones of the blazer, and even the Cabernet cords are from the brand with the entire pink and red color scheme.

For this look, we chose a real Missoni top (we’re not sure if Howard’s is the right one or not), some burgundy pleated cords that come pretty close to the couple he’s wearing in the movie, and a wool blazer would be natural there is no Howard Ratner outfit without the Ferragamo belt and shoes. And if you can’t make yourself carry all the items at once, they make great one-offs.

Missoni striped cotton polo shirt

Blair wide whale corduroy pants

Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer

Look 3: Velor athleisure

Velor is scary. However, Howard Ratner is not intimidated by fashion and dares to wear even the most polarizing fabrics. So it should come as no surprise that he owns a full velor tracksuit and a patterned one and is proud to wear it. Fortunately, it’s black, so a bit subtle (at least for Howie standards). He wears the tracksuit when things get a bit tense and has no time for leather blazers and pleated pants (and also needs something to run away from loan sharks).

To make it easier for you to wear velor, we have acquired an artistic license to replicate Howard’s outfit. Instead of buying a full tracksuit, we found velor separates like this Stüssy jacket and some simple black velor pants. Now the jacket is both striped and velor, but if anything, it reads more retro than sticky. You also have the sleek black bottoms to compensate for the oversize of the jacket.

For once in the movie, Howard pulls back his beloved Ferragamos for a pair of black Nike sneakers. Although the exact style is not known, we chose a safe option: Black Air Jordans. Given that Howard is a keen basketball fan, we can assume that he agrees.

Stüssy striped cotton-blend track jacket

Boss Black Velor Lounge Pants

Nike Air Jordan XXXIV

