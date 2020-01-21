How to earn a beer in Scotland’s most remote bar

Inverie, a small village in the northwest of the Scottish Knoydart Peninsula, can be reached in two ways. Most come by ferry, a 6-mile trip from the port city of Mallaig. The rest arrive on foot, on a fabled three-day walk-in through the Rough Bounds, the final stretch of the Scottish Highlands, before colliding with the sea. For decades, visitors have defied the hard elements in search of good craic and better beer in Little Inverie – and especially in The Old Forge, which has long been the title of the least accessible tavern in Europe.

However, As Oliver Smith, a freelance travel writer from Outside, recently reported, The Old Forge is at an institutional crossroads and is increasingly in conflict with the locals. It was bought by a Belgian landlord named Jean-Pierre Robinet in 2012. In recent years, Robinet has focused on the kitchen, trying to avert the house from its dazzling reputation, and closing The Old Forge every winter (to take care of his father in Belgium). The changes don’t go well with the 100 locals or travelers completing the hike.

Fortunately, there are more places to drink a beer after the walk-in these days. The Knoydart Brewery was recently opened in a 136-year-old desecrated chapel and uses the region’s pristine water supply to make lager, blonde and bleached beers. In the meantime, the locals have built a makeshift protest hut in the center of the city called The Table. There are only three walls, a fire pit, a disco ball and a loudspeaker. It’s BYOB and everyone, especially travelers, are welcome. Until The Old Forge rediscovers its idiosyncratic ways, this is where you can relax your bones in Inverie.

