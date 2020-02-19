[how-to-endure-a-siberian-winter-with-no-home]



Sasha, 49, nicknamed “Poltorashka” (one,five-litre beverage bottle) and Lyusya Stepanova, 44, both of whom are homeless, sit on a heat pipe with their puppy Bim, as they share a meal in Omsk, Russia, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

February 19, 2020

By Alexey Malgavko

OMSK, Russia (Reuters) – Like numerous of Siberia’s homeless, Alexei Vergunov survives freezing evening-time temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius by sleeping under an industrial heating pipe for warmth.

It is a perilous existence. As well significantly from the pipe and he could die of exposure to the chilly. As well close and he could get severe burns without him noticing at 1st as a result of the haze of difficult alcohol that many consume to keep warm and dull fact.

The 46-calendar year-outdated has lived like this for extra than 11 a long time.

“You rest at night with your eyes shut but your ears open,” he says.

He utilized to yearn for a probability to rebuild his daily life, but due to the fact his associate, Alyonka, died two many years back of liver most cancers, he has lost the will. They experienced lived collectively close to the coach station.

“I get as a result of the working day and which is it,” he states. “If I discovered a woman like her, I could halt and consider to return to culture, but I just can’t obtain any individual like her.”

Vergunov, who likes to phone himself Lyokha the Beard, is 1 of 3,500 homeless individuals formally living tough in the metropolis of Omsk, though the genuine determine is very likely better. He’s a person of the few who halt to chat and chortle with the city’s house-dwellers.

“It’s you which is likely to freeze in your condominium with 3 blankets, not me concerning the pipes,” he likes to joke.

His favorite time is night time. Even though at its coldest, the town is tranquil and he is absolutely free to roam and search a garbage dump for glass bottles and other goods he can exchange for a modest sum.

Omsk, which lies a few time zones east of Moscow, has a night shelter for the homeless. But it’s in a distant portion of town and Vergunov does not snooze there as the community homeless will not permit him generate his preserve at the close by garbage dump on what they see as their patch.

A charity, Caritas, hands out food and clothing to assistance the city’s homeless, despite the fact that Vergunov has also acquired to be on the lookout for ill-wishers. He after saved the lifestyle of his close friend, Alexander, following a group of adolescents established him on fire.

In some cases misfortune and suffering can nudge Omsk’s homeless in the direction of making an attempt to transform their lives.

Lyusya Stepanova, 44, is thinking of striving to return to modern society immediately after additional than 27 many years on the streets. She was hospitalised last thirty day period for 3 months with significant burns throughout her entire body after she fell asleep way too close to the pipes exactly where she was sheltering.

She is now in a rehabilitation centre 30 kilometres out of city in the village of Rozovka.

“I system to go home, to mother,” she reported, however she recognises she simply cannot turn back again the clock on 27 yrs on the road. “My childhood dreams had been noble, but it’s much too late now, that boat has currently sailed.”

(Reporting by Alexey Malgavko Crafting by Tom Balmforth Enhancing by Ed Osmond)