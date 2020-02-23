[how-to-enjoy,-stream-nashville-sc’s-mls-year-opening-activity-vs.-atlanta-united]

Near Nashville SC mentor Gary Smith discusses the changeover from preseason to the common period and the club’s final helpful game from D.C. United. Nashville Tennessean

Nashville SC’s 2020 MLS season opener versus Atlanta United FC on Saturday in Nissan Stadium will be nationally televised.

And in front of a sizable crowd in Nissan Stadium and on Fox Tv, Nashville has a massive opportunity appropriate out of the gate.

Atlanta United will commence the 2020 year with big anticipations once again, nevertheless Michael Parkhurst, Darlington Nagbe, Julian Gressel and other folks have still left the club more than the offseason. Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco will have to have the load for the U.S. Open up Cup champions.

Here is how you can observe, pay attention to Nashville SC’s initial ever MLS match:

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United: Tv set, streaming info

Time: seven: 30 p.m. Central, Saturday, Feb. 29

Location: Nissan Stadium

Tv: Fox (Fox-17 in Nashville)

Streaming: Fox Athletics app

Radio: TBA

Odds: Atlanta United is the +110 favored Nashville SC is +210 to win, with a tie at +255, according to BetMGM.