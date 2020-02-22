[how-to-enjoy-the-memorial-for-kobe-and-gianna-bryant]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The memorial assistance for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Center at 10 a.m.

ABC7 will start off protection of the memorial at nine a.m. You can enjoy the broadcast on ABC7, streaming on the internet on ABC7.com/are living and the ABC7 Los Angeles application.

The memorial will not be proven on Television set screens at L.A. Reside or close to Staples Heart, so officials are inquiring that fans do not congregate outside the house the company.

