[how-to-enjoy-the-tssaa-particular-person-wrestling-state-championships]

The TSSAA particular person wrestling point out championships return to Franklin this weekend with tournaments in 4 unique classifications – Class A/AA, Course AAA, Division II and women.

Tickets are $10 and might be acquired in advance at https://gofan.co/tssaa. Parking is $five per automobile and should be paid out in funds.

Wrestling commences at three p.m. Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Middle, positioned at 4215 Very long Lane in Franklin. On Friday, wrestling starts at 10 a.m., but the semifinal spherical starts off at five p.m.

Medal rounds begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The celebration of finalists start off at 4: 20 p.m. with the finals kicking off at four: 30 p.m.

Significant School WRESTLING: 20 TSSAA wrestlers to view at particular person point out championships

Streaming

The wrestling match can be watched online through a streaming on the NFHS Community. Price tag is $10.99 a month to subscribe to the community. Subscribers are ready to watch matches at any of the 12 mats being made use of.

TSSAA wrestling championships: Enjoy the event via stream

Timetable

Thursday

Midday: Gates open up

1 p.m.: Weigh-ins for Course AAA

three p.m.: Class AAA Spherical of 32, Round of 16 and 1st and 2nd round of consolations

Friday

seven a.m.: Gates open up

8 a.m.: Weigh-ins (Course AAA, Class A/AA and Division II)

eight: 30 a.m.: Weigh-ins (Girls)

10 a.m.: All four courses are wrestling

5 p.m.: Consolation and championship semifinals

Saturday

seven a.m.: Gates open

eight a.m.: Weigh-ins (Course AAA, Class A/AA, Division II)

8: 30 a.m.: Weigh-ins (Women)

10 a.m.: Consolation semifinals, consolation finals and fifth-area matches in all divisions

4: 20 p.m.: “Celebration of Finalists”

four: 30 p.m.: Championship finals (all divisions)

Results

Fans can also stick to the condition championships live online at trackwrestling.com.