How to Family Day After 11 Seasons

There was no change in tone or surprise at the end of Modern Family. The Emmy-winning ABC television show ended Wednesday night, after 250 episodes of family-friendly episodes, with an easy finale that put all its major players on the path to success. new releases. In the Dunphy, Phil and Claire family (Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen) make arrangements for a travel pass as their 3 children decide to leave at the same time; Cam and Mitchell (Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson), meanwhile, moved on to the second half after Cam landed his dream job as a college football coach; and, finally, Jay and Gloria (Ed O’Neill and Sofia Vergara) plan to head to South America for the summer to spend time with the Gloria family, for the first time since their marriage 12 years ago.

“Life is full of change – big and small. I learned a long time ago that you can fight it or you can try to be the best, ”Jay says in a voiceover during the recital, which briefly outlines some of the next steps for the characters . ”It is easier if you get people who like you to help you face a life that throws you off. At least, that helped me sleep through the night. “The last picture was of Dunphy’s house with his face light still lit, a call back to something Phil had said before to a crestfallen Claire after their three children left nest. He said to the woman, “Let the light go on.” “They came back.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the artist Christopher Lloyd proposing a plan to divide the family into new ways seems like the most honest way to end the show. “We have come to believe in the idea of ​​giving people a new way that is pleasing to the audience, but also to the detriment of all,” Lloyd said. “And that will add a sweet sweetness to the end, but feels appropriate because of the family morph. It is the kind of change that many people feel in their family, and we want to provide that. “

But, he added, the final picture is about to bring a bright outlook to the future. “It was a great hope for Phil and Claire. And to let the kids know that they were always welcome at home. Everyone was always welcome at Dunphys’,” Lloyd said.

Family Today has been entertaining the ABC lineup since its 2009 launch. The show, co-produced by Lloyd and Steve Levitan, has always been one of the best television broadcasters, with around 12 million viewers per episode from 2010-2015. That run coincided with awards honors as well: Modern Family won five straight Emmy awards for best comedy series at the same time, a success that has poured into the cast something . Burrell, O’Neill, Stonestreet, Ferguson, Bowen, and Vergara all received multiple Emmy nominations for the series, with Burrell, Stonestreet, and Bowen each winning two Emmys apiece for their performances. (All told, Modern Family won 22 Emmy Awards during its first 10 seasons.)

With this kind of information, it’s not surprising that ABC has long talked about the possibility of producing a hip-hop – and the latter looks like a potential for Stonestreet and Ferguson to continue to do so. Cam and Mitchell in the new area.

Lloyd said in an interview with Deadline when asked about more about Family Life today. “Is that going to happen? I’m not sure, but we probably won’t even think about it. However, doing a bad shot on the outside is a lot of ways and we won’t do it unless we are confident that something is in, I don’t think it’s a long shot, it’s discussed but we’ll see. We do not want to go out for anything like that, especially as Modern Family is violent, but this is possible. “

Lighting on the porch may not last.

