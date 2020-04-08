How to get 2-month game without an invitation code

Google will provide Stadia Pro trials for two months for fans who sign up for a trial of the service. A browser and mobile based gaming platform that allows you to play AAA titles on devices that normally don’t have a lot of computing power worth trying now that have free trials. Corrugated stadium to drive, with input lag and decreased frame rates that are common when playing on cellular data or on poor connections. But with trials this free game offers those who might have more free time to choose to try something new, worth downloading.

Google Stadia Pro now has a free trial

How To Register For Google Stadia Pro Trial

Users can register for a free trial of Stdia Pro by going to the platform website and creating an account. From there, you should be able to get access to nine games including Destiny 2, SteamWorld Dig 2, Metro Exodus and GRID. At this time, it looks like the trial is not active for all users but should be launched over the next few days. If you already have a Pro subscription, you will not be charged for the next two months, even though the $ 9.99 payment will continue after the trial is complete.

“We have faced some of the most challenging moments in recent memory,” Google Stadia Vice President Phil Harrison said in a blog post. “Maintaining social distance is very important, but staying at home for a long time can be difficult and feel isolated. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you are stuck at home,

For those who can’t afford to buy fancy new games or haven’t been able to enter Valorant Closed Beta, this is a viable alternative. Google Stadia still has a lot of hiccups, but it’s worth the investment of your time. If you have an iPhone, Android or Pixel, you can download the application and play with the sponsored controller or Stadia controller. On a PC, you can use a mouse and keyboard or other controller that is compatible with the game.

When Google launched in November, Google promised free options for those who didn’t want to spend hundreds on platforms that might not work. This free trial will also present the free standard options that were promised when the platform was not released. You don’t need an invitation code to enter this version or a free trial.

Will you try a Google Stadia trial or even a free opportunity on this trial is not enough? Let us know in the comments.