[how-to-get-alanis-morissette-presale-tickets-for-her-o2-arena-exhibit]

Alanis Morissette a short while ago announced a headline British isles arena tour.

The singer-songwriter will execute at London’s O2 Arena on September 28. It truly is part of her 25th anniversary tour for her legendary album ‘Jagged Small Pill’.

It will also be in assistance of her forthcoming album ‘Such Rather Forks In The Road’. Because of for launch on May possibly one it is really her ninth album total and marks her first in 8 several years.

Followers can anticipate to hear tracks from her 1995 worldwide debut including ‘Ironic’, ‘You Oughta Know’, ‘All I Really Want’ and ‘Hand in My Pocket’.

Before this month she introduced a just one-off acoustic display to get position at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in March.

Tickets offered out in minutes when they went on sale and they’re predicted to be just as well-liked for her arena reveals.

You can uncover out how to get presale tickets underneath.

How to get presale tickets

O2 priority

An O2 precedence sale will take location from 8: 30am on Tuesday February 25. To obtain this go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and sign in or indicator up utilizing your O2 mobile number. Then head to the Alanis Morissette page to get your tickets from 11am.

Album presale

Followers who pre-purchased her album ‘Such Rather Forks In The Road’ will get an electronic mail involving 7pm-9pm on Monday February 24 on how to entry a presale. This will incorporate a presale code that you will have to have to use to activate tickets.

Live Country

A Are living Nation presale usually takes area from 9am on Thursday February 27. To entry this go to www.livenation.co.uk and signal up for totally free – or log into your account if you’re by now a member – then head to the occasion webpage right here to get tickets.

General sale

They go on standard sale at 9am on Friday February 28 by way of ticketmaster.co.uk, axs.com or seetickets.com.

Tour dates

September 28 – London, O2 Arena

September 29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

October 4 – Manchester Arena