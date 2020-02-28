[how-to-get-alanis-morissette-tickets-for-her-london-o2-arena-display]

We will use your email handle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Seefor information of your info defense legal rights Invalid Email

Alanis Morissette is bringing her Jagged Very little Tablet 25th anniversary tour to the United kingdom.

The legendary album will be celebrated at London’s O2 Arena. The singer-songwriter will conduct at the location on September 28.

It will see her carry out tracks from the file-breaking variety a single album along with her approaching release.

Her ninth LP total it can be titled ‘Such Very Forks In The Road’ and is due for release on May perhaps one, marking her first in eight several years.

Before this month she introduced a one particular-off acoustic show to consider area at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in March.

Tickets for the present bought out in minutes thanks to large need, with her arena reveals expected to be just as preferred.

You can find out how to get tickets and rates beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on standard sale at 9am on Friday February 28 through ticketmaster.co.british isles or seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £54.25 / £76.75 / £99.25 for normal and £168.75 / £255 for VIP tickets.

Tour dates