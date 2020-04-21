How to Get Free Chicken Nugget on Fridays

Wendy’s distributed free chicken nuggets at the drive-thru restaurant this Friday. Customers only need to open the drive-thru Wendy to claim four pieces of nuggets for free, without the need to buy.

On Monday, tweeted Wendy: “Will not lie, all the love you show has inspired us. We wish we could hug you, but … what about the nug? This Friday, we will give out 4pc spicy and crispy nugs in each Drive-thru Wendy.

“No need to buy, no single string attached.”

At the time of writing, Wendy’s tweet had more than 60,000 likes and 9,500 retweets.

Nugget is described as being made with 100 percent white chicken meat, breaded and marinated in a mixture of paprika and spices. The nuggets come in four, six or ten pieces, and are served with a choice of six sauces: Buttermilk Ranch, Creamy Sriracha, BBQ, Sweet and Sour, Honey Mustard or Side of S’Awesome.

Wendy brought back spicy nuggets in August 2019, after initially being stopped due to lack of customer demand. Spicy nuggets usually cost around $ 1.19, with prices varying by location, but they will be free at all Wendy’s drive-thru restaurants on April 24.

If customers don’t like seasoning but still crave chicken, Wendy clarified in a follow-up tweet that customers can claim spicy or crispy nuggets for free on Friday.

In addition, Wendy’s also provides a free Breakfast Baconator with the purchase of a mobile order breakfast using the offer in the Wendy app. Wendy first introduced Breakfast Baconator with a new breakfast menu on March 2, which also features Frosty-ccino, honey chicken biscuits, and seasoned potatoes.

Wendy’s president and CEO, Todd Penegor, said in a statement: “Most Wendy restaurants currently operate with drive-thru and delivery services only, and we are very proud of how the Wendy family has managed through this change.

“Every restaurant team remains committed to providing an extraordinary experience for every Wendy customer, and we continue to work diligently to serve our community in the safest way.”

At present, Wendy’s uses contact-less and limited-contact bookings, focusing on social distance at her restaurants and giving hourly crew members, shift managers and assistant general managers a 10 percent increase in hourly payments over the next five weeks.

The fast food chain also protects part of the monthly bonus for April for general managers and district managers, and offers free meals to employees, with food cuts on their days off.