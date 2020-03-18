How to get in touch with county services, departments in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Officers in Cedar County have shut practically all county structures to the community out of an abundance of caution as general public well being officers check out to stay ahead of the unfold of COVID-19.

All mentioned departments have been impacted by closures, and have some departments have moved companies on the internet.

The courthouse, even so, will continue being open up at this time but guests will be subject matter to temperature screening.

Staff members will however be reporting to perform, but general public get hold of is getting limited to mitigate the unfold of the COVID-19 virus, in accordance to a information release.

County division get hold of information and facts:

Assessor’s Business office: 563.886.6413 (Appointments needed, if critical services are needed)

Attorney’s Business office: 563.886.6646 (Appointment only, on a situation by situation foundation)

Auditor’s Business: 563.886.3168 (Open, ONLY for submitting nomination papers for the Principal Election)

Circumstance Management/Community Products and services: 563.886.1726 (Open, but associates of the general public are staying requested to exercise social distancing)

Clerk of Court docket: 563.886.2101 (Open up)

Conservation: 563.886.6930 (Appointments are offered, we are not accepting shelter reservations)

Unexpected emergency Administration Company: 563.886.3355 (Open, but users of the public are currently being questioned to observe social distancing)

Engineer’s Workplace: 563.886.6102 (Appointments needed, if critical services are needed)

Environmental Wellbeing and Zoning: 563.886.2248 (Appointments are required, if critical solutions are necessary)

GIS: 563.331.9022 (Appointments are accessible, if crucial solutions wanted)

Public Health: 563.886.2226 (Readily available by phone only)

Recorder’s Office: 563.886.2230 (Appointments essential, if important services are desired)

Sheriff’s Business: 563.886.2121 (Front workplace shut, civil papers approved via e mail or mail. Visitation and outside the house expert services are canceled. Other essential solutions may well be delivered, phone for course/appointment)

Treasurer’s Workplace, together with Motorists License: 563.886.2557 (No appointments readily available. You should transact organization via US Postal Mail or by Net payment options.) Notice: The Treasurer’s office environment is performing on a fall box to perform enterprise when achievable.

Veteran’s Affairs: 563.886.2170 (Appointments expected, on a case by circumstance basis)

Citizens are also inspired to carry out business through e-mail, mail, fax, or on the internet when achievable. Remember to stop by www.cedarcounty.org to track down make contact with information for County offices.

Click on in this article to browse the Cedar County COVID-19 Reaction