How to get Justin Bieber tickets for his Indigo at O2

Justin Bieber is coming to the UK this month for a unique show in London.

The singer will be playing at Indigo at O2 tomorrow February 11.

It marks its only date in the UK scheduled for the year and takes place before the Changes Tour.

He will play dates in the United States and Canada during the tour in support of his album of the same name.

To be released on February 14, he presents the single Yummy and marks his first release in five years.

The LP follows his successful album “Purpose” and offers collaborations with Kehlani and Quavo.

The unique show will be an acoustic ensemble and will also include a question-and-answer session with fans thereafter.

If you would like to get tickets for the show, you can find out how below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 10 via AXS.com.

Tickets are priced at £ 23.45 (fees included).

Here is the seating plan for Indigo at O2. It includes a standing section at the general admission level, tiered seats (green and red) and a rear rear seat (yellow).

Tour dates

February 11 – London, Indigo at O2

.