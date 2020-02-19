[how-to-get-lewis-capaldi-presale-tickets-for-his-o2-arena-demonstrate]

We will use your e-mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Observefor information of your facts defense rights Invalid E mail

Lewis Capaldi is finishing up his planet tour with a substantial London exhibit.

The singer-songwriter will headline the O2 Arena on October 2.

He was a single of the major winners at previous night’s (February 18) BRIT Awards choosing up two gongs. He won Ideal New Artist and Music of the Yr for his international hit ‘Someone You Loved’.

His forthcoming tour which kicks off in March and stops off at Wembley Arena for two evenings sold out instantly when tickets went on sale previous calendar year.

The tour is in support of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ which reached selection a person on the Uk Albums Chart. It became the most significant promoting album of 2019 with more than 600,000 copies marketed.

Fans can expect to hear his hits like ‘Before You Go’, ‘Bruises’ and ‘Hold Me When You Wait’.

If you missed out on Wembley Arena tickets you can obtain out how to get tickets for his O2 Arena exhibit beneath, like presale.

How to get presale tickets

O2 priority

An O2 priority sale normally takes spot from 11am on Wednesday February 19. To accessibility this go to precedence.o2.co.british isles/tickets and indication in or indication up making use of your O2 mobile variety. Then head to the Lewis Capaldi web site to get your tickets from 11am.

Reside Nation

A Dwell Country presale will take area from 11am on Thursday February 20. To accessibility this go to www.livenation.co.british isles and indication up for free – or log into your account if you are by now a member – then head to the occasion page in this article to get tickets.

Common sale

The general sale will then get position at 11am on Friday February 21 by way of AXS.com, ticketmaster.co.uk or seetickets.com.

Tour dates