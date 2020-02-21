[how-to-get-lewis-capaldi-tickets-for-his-london-o2-arena-displays]

Lewis Capaldi is headlining his biggest British isles displays to date in London.
The singer-songwriter will conduct at the O2 Arena. He’ll finish up his world tour at the arena on Oct two and four.
It really is in help of his record breaking debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent and will mark the conclude of his international tour.
This March he’ll head out on a Uk leg, including two Wembley Arena reveals, which sold out in just a person minute.
His recently announced O2 Arena dates are expected to be just as well-liked when tickets are produced on Friday (February 21).
If you missed out on the presales earlier this week then you can find out how to get common release tickets underneath.
How to get tickets
They’re now available by using:
-
AXS.com
-
ticketmaster.co.uk
-
seetickets.com
Tour dates
-
March 2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
-
March 3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
-
March 5 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
-
March 6 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
-
March eight – Dublin, 3Arena
-
March 11 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
-
March 12 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley
-
March 13 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley
-
March 15 – Aberdeen, The Occasion Sophisticated
-
Oct 2 – London, O2 Arena