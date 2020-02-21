[how-to-get-lewis-capaldi-tickets-for-his-london-o2-arena-present]

We will use your email deal with only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Discoverfor facts of your facts safety legal rights Invalid Email

Lewis Capaldi is headlining his major Uk display to date in London.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the O2 Arena. He’ll end up his globe tour at the arena on October 2.

It can be in assist of his document breaking debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent and will mark the stop of his international tour.

This March he’ll head out on a Uk leg, which include two Wembley Arena displays, which offered out in just 1 moment.

His recently announced O2 Arena day is expected to be just as preferred when tickets are introduced on Friday (February 21).

If you missed out on the presales before this week then you can discover out how to get standard launch tickets down below.

How to get tickets

The basic sale can take spot at 11am on Friday February 21 via AXS.com, ticketmaster.co.british isles or seetickets.com.

Tour dates