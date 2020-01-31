How to Get Massive Attack Tickets for All Points East at Victoria Park

Massive Attack is headlining a huge outdoor summer show in London.

The duo will perform at the All Points East festival in Victoria Park on May 24.

They will be joined by Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry and Sevdaliza at the one-day festival.

Fans can expect to hear clips from their five studio albums, including ‘1998 Mezzanine’ and their most recent 2016 EP ‘Ritual Spirit’ and ‘The Spoils’.

This will mark one of their biggest titles in the UK after playing sold out twice at Steel Yard in their hometown of Bristol.

All Points East 2020

Fatoumata Diawara, TNGHT, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor are also confirmed for the bill, and other names will be announced in the coming months.

You can find out below how to get tickets for their All Points East show.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 31 January via AXS.com/ seetickets.com/ ticketmaster.co.uk

They are offered from £ 65 for general admission and £ 99.95 for VIP plus booking fees.

All Points East range

May 23 – Tame Impala / Caribou / Glass Animals / Whitney / Rolling Blacks C.F. / Kelly Lee Owens / Holy F / plus tba

May 24 – Massive attack / Nils Frahm / Young fathers / Neneh Cherry / Sevdaliza / Fatoumata Diawara / TNGHT / GAIKA / Skinny Pelembe / Hotel Lux / Mad Professor / more tba

May 29 – Kraftwerk / Iggy Pop / Johnny Mar / Chromatics / The Orb / Anna Calvi / Kim Gordon / Grandmaster Flash / Jehnny Beth / John Maus / more tba

