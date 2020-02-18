[how-to-get-mattel-bts-dolls-in-the-uk-in-advance-of-their-twickenham-stadium-demonstrate]

We will use your e mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Recognizefor information of your details protection rights Invalid Email

Admirers in the British isles can get their palms on the formal assortment of BTS mini dolls.

Amazon is at this time marketing collectible figurines of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the only area the BTS Army can acquire them.

If you might be waiting to come across out when tickets will be produced for their substantial Twickenham Stadium reveals but want a BTS resolve then this may possibly be the remedy.

All seven member’s figurines are accessible from Amazon, with prices ranging from £10.90-£12.99 and is one particular of the only destinations to get them in the British isles.

In excess of on the official Mattel web page they are priced at $nine.99 but presently unavailable to buy, with the internet site stating the collectible figurines are ‘coming soon’.

They are the newest world wide sensations to be immortalized as Barbie dolls, next in the footsteps of Spice Ladies and One Path and you can get them from Amazon in this article.





The Mattel BTS collectible figurines

(Impression: Amazon/Mattel)



The group are 1 of the most important bands in the world, turning into the first K-pop act to headline Wembley Stadium, they have appeared on the protect of TIME journal, carried out at the Grammy Awards and have broke 11 Guinness Earth Documents.

This summertime they will bring their newest tour The Map of the Soul Tour to Twickenham Stadium on July three-4.

It really is in n help of their impending album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which is owing for launch on February 21 and has reportedly now offered 4 million copies in presale orders.

The album options singles ‘Black Swan’ and ‘On’ and marks their seventh LP, the 7 associates of the group and the seven a long time they’ve been jointly as a band.

Tickets for their impending 2020 stadium are still to go on sale and supporters are anticipating the release, but you can go to our write-up in this article to obtain out anything we know so far.