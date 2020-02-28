[how-to-get-new-order-tickets-for-their-london-o2-arena-present]

We will use your electronic mail address only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Recognizefor information of your facts security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

New Buy are headlining a one-off Uk present in 2020.

They’ll execute at London’s O2 Arena on October 10.

They posted on Twitter: “Uk, your time has arrive. We’re pleased to announce our only Uk exhibit of 2020 at The O2”.

Enthusiasts can expect to listen to substance from their back catalogue which includes ‘Blue Monday’, ‘True Faith’, ‘World In Motion’ and ‘Krafty’.

Their most current release was 2015’s ‘Music Complete’, their 10th studio album total.

The team also not long ago announced a co-headline US tour alongside Pet Shop Boys to just take area in 2020.

If you are right after tickets for their London demonstrate then you can obtain out how to get them beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 9: 30am on Friday February 28 by means of axs.com or ticketmaster.co.united kingdom.

Tickets are priced at £55 for standing and £35 / £55 / £65 for seated, though a range of VIP packages are also accessible.

Tour dates

Oct 10 – London, O2 Arena