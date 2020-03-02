[how-to-get-niall-horan-presale-tickets-for-his-wembley-arena-show]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Noticefor particulars of your data security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Niall Horan recently declared specifics of a headline British isles arena tour.

The singer will deliver the Awesome To Meet Ya Tour to Wembley Arena on October 22.

It’s in assist of his approaching next studio album ‘Heartbreak Weather’, which is due for release on March 13.

It follows up his quantity one particular debut album ‘Flicker’ and options singles ‘Nice To Fulfill Ya’ and ‘No Judgement’.

Tickets for the A person Directioner’s solo tour are expected to be common when they go on sale this 7 days.

If you want to protected them early you can uncover out how to get presale tickets down below.

How to get presale tickets

Enthusiasts who pre-get his impending album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ from his formal keep right here by 4pm on Monday March 2 can entry the presale for his tour.

The presale will choose position at 9am on Tuesday March three by using Ticketmaster. You are going to be sent a code to your electronic mail deal with to access the presale.

Possessing a code doesn’t guarantee tickets as the presale will have minimal availability.

The standard sale will choose position at 9am on Friday March six through axs.com and ticketmaster.co.uk .

Tour dates