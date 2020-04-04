How to Get Rid of Smelling Shoes

Whether you work in a warm and sweaty environment, spend a lot of time exercising, or just suffer from genetics that make you prone to stinky feet, removing scents can be difficult once it’s time to sink into your shoes. But rest assured, you don’t need to trash your favorite sneakers just because you don’t know how to get rid of the smell of shoes. Below, I have listed the best tips and tricks for managing shoe odors. Most of them involve one or both of the following:

Odor neutralization: Many of the methods below neutralize odors by manipulating acid levels or by using antimicrobial agents to fight bacteria and fungi that cause unpleasant odors. This is usually a smear of substance (such as essential oil, baking soda, or even black tea) and allows it to sit in your shoes for an hour or more. Moisture management: Another odor reduction strategy is to dry your shoes if they are moist or wet, or use items that absorb moisture and prevent bacterial proliferation. Activated charcoal bags work great for absorbing the moisture, though if you come home regularly with wet shoes from rain, snow or other ingredients, you may want to invest in a clothes dryer.

With all of this in mind, check out the tips and product recommendations below to learn how to get rid of sniffing shoes once and for all.

1. Spray your shoes with essential oils

One of the simplest and most effective ways to get rid of the smell of shoes is by using deodoris spray – especially one that uses essential oils. This powerful fresh spray contains lemon grass, eucalyptus, mint and tea tree, all offering antibacterial or antifungal properties. This means that this spray actually helps fight the germs and microbes that smell in the first place. Just be aware that some website oils can be toxic to pets, so be careful (or choose a different solution) if you are a pet parent.

2. Use bamboo charcoal bags to absorb additional moisture

Instead of spraying deodorant shoes or essential oils, another option is to absorb the sweat and moisture with activated charcoal. The simple yet innovative bamboo shoe bags eliminate odor by absorbing sweat particles and acting like odor neutralizing sponges. They are made with pure charcoal and odorless and perfumed in perfumes or scents. For additional effective treatment, put them in the sun for several hours before using to help activate the charcoal.

3. Sprinkle baking soda in shoes

This reliable and time-tested technique is “old vapor but good.” Before you go to bed, simply sprinkle a generous amount of soda into pure drinking (aka sodium bicarbonate) and let it sit overnight. In the morning, the smell will almost disappear. Drinking soda works by neutralizing the acidity levels inside your shoes and causing the odor to disappear. Just keep in mind that drinking soda can dry skin, so pay attention when you apply it to your dress shoes.

4. Try special odor elimination insoles

Using odor eliminators is another great trick for reducing foot odors. Like the shoe bags above, this pair of scent eaters relies on activated charcoal to counteract unwanted odors. They are especially effective, according to Amazon pollsters. “It’s the only thing I’ve found that helps my husband’s stinky feet,” one customer wrote. “With those in, I didn’t even notice that he was removing his shoes for 20 minutes! And no smell !!”

5. Paste shoes for black tea bags cooked

This simple strategy is easy, lucrative and works exceptionally well. Just put two black tea bags into boiling water for five minutes, remove them, and let them cool for another five minutes. When you’re done, put one on each shoe and let them work for about an hour. The tannins in her tea will kill the bacteria that cause unwanted odors.

If you don’t already have one, 50 tea bags from the Republic of Tea are a great and economical choice. As a bonus, reviewers say it tastes like regular tea drinking.

6. Wear moisturizing, anti-microbial socks

To help reduce moisture and prevent odor before your shoes stink in the first place, try wearing antimicrobial socks. Without these shows of Balega are the perfect option. They are built with Drynamix polyester, a moisture-wicking fabric that pulls sweat from your skin and transfers it to the outer layer of the fabric so it dries more easily. In addition, in June, he also wove special antibacterial silver scent that neutralizes the odor, keeps his feet fresh and unpleasant smells.

7. Use a boot dryer when your shoes get wet

Keeping dry shoes on is a fantastic way to reduce odor and help them feel fresh. You can leave this smart dryer, which is quite budget-friendly considering the technology, at your door; When you return home, you simply put your shoes on the rods and flip the switch. It dries out even the soggy boots or shoes for about an hour to two hours. “Kills bacteria / smell really good,” one Amazon fan wrote, “(…) no longer buy sprays to cover this part.”