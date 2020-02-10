How to get the “largest corvette barn find in history”

“Son of a bitch, this guy won my cars!”

Chris Mazzilli is still upset about a Corvette giveaway from 1989. To attract more viewers, VH1 hosted a sweepstakes this year that brought home 36 Chevrolet Corvettes, one from each model year since the American debut classic. Mazzilli, then 20 years old, was one of the two million people who entered. He didn’t win – but his neighbor on Long Island.

“I was furious because the one who won was right next to me in town!” Says Mazzilli InsideHook. “And I thought I couldn’t even believe it. I was depressed.”

Today Mazzilli has these classic cars – all 36 – under control. But instead of keeping her to himself with a group called Corvette Heroes, he gives it away. Those who take part in the Lost Corvettes competition have better chances this time: if the competition ends on April 30th, there will be 36 winners instead of one.

One of the Corvettes in a parking garage in Upper Manhattan.

After the Corvette Heroes put her back in pristine condition.

When the doorbell rings, especially if you are a “Vette diehard” like Mazzilli – who is now the owner of the Gotham Comedy Club and Long Island’s Dream Car Restorations – you may know this special sports car stock like the Peter Max Collection.

Pop art icon Peter Max bought all of the cars from the VH1 contest winner to paint on, but he never got around, which is why they have been hidden in various parking garages in New York City over the years. Eventually, Max sold them to “a group of New York real estate and parking garage professionals” – the Corvette Heroes – including Scott Heller, who moved the cars from garage to garage. Mazzilli was brought in to evaluate and eventually restore the lot, and he will never forget when he looked at her for the first time.

“At the time, they were in a parking garage in Upper Manhattan,” he says. “It was wild. We went through this big type of alley and then boomed – here are these 36 Corvettes buried in Bird Doo, Crud, an inch of dust, flat tires, and missing parts. But I have to tell you, the hair was on my neck. I have the chills. “

“This is the largest Corvette barn in history.”

The problem with a barn find, as the “Bird doo” shows? They are usually in a rough shape, too rough for even most car enthusiasts to deal with. The 36 winners of these Corvettes don’t have to worry about it because Mazzilli’s team brought them back to their former glory and worked between 40 hours (for the ’89 Corvette) and 4,000 hours (for the ’53). into the cars.

The original idea was that after the restoration they would be sold individually, the crew would literally and figuratively wipe their hands – and that would be it. But Mazzilli believed that such a historical collection deserves a greater spotlight, which led to The Lost Corvettes documentaries, which premiered in history and the FYI networks this fall, and the redesigned giveaway.

The restoration of each car took between 40 and 4,000 hours

If you can’t imagine the difference between an 89 and a 53, there is at least one car in the collection that you are probably familiar with: the 56 that was introduced in the episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jimmy Fallon.

“Seinfeld came to the Gotham Comedy Club one night. We always talk about cars, ”Mazzilli recalled. They talked about Fallon’s upcoming appearance and how Seinfeld was looking for something Americana, something from the fifties. Mazzilli pulled up a photo of the ’56 Corvette in Cascade Green. Seinfeld said it looked like a 1950’s diner; In other words, it was perfect, but he needed it right away. This was in 2014, not long after the cars were dug out of the crude oil layer, and it wasn’t nearly finished.

Connected: Every car from comedians in cars get coffee, rated

What the audience did not see afterwards and what Mazzilli told in detail was a restoration of the record books. The problems only increased as the filming approached.

“I’ll never forget, it was a Saturday, they picked up the car at 1:00 p.m., I was in the store and the car didn’t start,” he said. The rest of the story is about broken engine blocks, wake-up calls from comedians in car manufacturers, and a rescue mission for Jimmy and Jerry in the middle of the shoot.

“We did it, we had to do it,” he said.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1_pIUJ4fW0 (/ embed)

Now some lucky ticket holders will be the proud owners of this passable diner from the 1950s, and 35 others will find their way to other homes. To enter the competition, you must purchase 3 USD tickets (with discounts on bulk purchases) on the Corvette Heroes website. The proceeds will be donated to the National Guard Educational Foundation.

When asked where he would like to see the “Vettes”, would he be interested if another Peter Max guy wanted to paint them? – Mazzilli intervened.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. Listen, I definitely don’t want to make a Peter Max. I don’t want anyone to repaint the cars, ”he said. After all, for years they have got the colors, the mechanics, the interior – everything – the way they want it.

“For me, these are works of art. Some of them are masterpieces. You really are. “

All photos courtesy of Corvette Heroes